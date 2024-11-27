Lee Jung-jae reprises Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456, in "Squid Game" Season 2. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Squid Game Season 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Lee Jung-jae. Advertisement

Squid Game is a South Korean survival thriller about a deadly game where players risk their lives for the chance to win millions.

Lee reprises Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456, who returns to Squid Game to take on its creators.

"I'm trying to put an end to this game," he says in the trailer. "Those who created this game... we should fight them."

A previous teaser trailer showed Gi-hun try to lead the new group of contestants, who appear to ignore his advice and demand "one more game."

Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo also return to star. New cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri and Won Ji-an.

Squid Game Season 2 premieres Dec. 26 on Netflix.