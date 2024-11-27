Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 27, 2024 / 11:11 AM

'Gangs of London' Season 3 follows a cocaine disaster's aftermath

By Jessica Inman
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù stars in "Gangs of Landon." Photo courtesy of Sky
1 of 3 | Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù stars in "Gangs of Landon." Photo courtesy of Sky

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Sky is teasing Season 3 of Gangs of London, starring Sope Dirisu.

The upcoming episodes document what happens after hundreds of people are killed by cocaine that had been tampered with.

Advertisement

Dìrísù portrays Elliot who was once an undercover cop but is now "a top-level criminal" navigating the aftermath of the drug disaster.

"In the ruthless fight for control of London's criminal underworld, no one is safe," an official synopsis says. "This was no accident -- it was a calculated attack. But who's pulling the strings?"

The trailer shows various characters firing guns, and culminates with a massive car explosion.

"Do you want some advice?" a voice says in the preview. "Get as far away from here as you can. Cause this life of ours takes everything you have, and you think you're winning this game, but nobody ever wins."

Joe Cole, Michelle Fairley, Lucian Msamati, Brian Vernel, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza Mir, Jahz Armando, Fady Elsayed, Andrew Koji, Richard Dormer, T'Nia Miller and Orli Shuka and Eri Shuka also star.

The show will premiere on AMC in 2025.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Dexter: Original Sin' trailer: Young Dexter learns to 'kill the bad guys'
TV // 21 minutes ago
'Dexter: Original Sin' trailer: Young Dexter learns to 'kill the bad guys'
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Dexter: Original Sin," a prequel to the series "Dexter," is coming to Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime.
'Squid Game': Gi-hun fights back in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Squid Game': Gi-hun fights back in Season 2 trailer
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean series "Squid Game" will return for a second season on Netflix in December.
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 crowns winners
TV // 1 hour ago
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 crowns winners
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The winners of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 33 have been announced.
'The Talk' series finale set for Dec. 20 on CBS
TV // 1 day ago
'The Talk' series finale set for Dec. 20 on CBS
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- CBS has announced that "The Talk" will end its 15-season run on Dec. 20.
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' to premiere early on Dec. 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' to premiere early on Dec. 2
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 2 on Disney+, a day earlier than originally planned.
'Way Home' Season 3 to premiere on Hallmark+ Jan. 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Way Home' Season 3 to premiere on Hallmark+ Jan. 2
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Season 3 of the time-travel family drama, "The Way Home," is set to premiere on Hallmark+ on Jan. 2.
Christian Pulisic docuseries gets trailer, Dec. 9 premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
Christian Pulisic docuseries gets trailer, Dec. 9 premiere date
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- "Pulisic," a new documentary about soccer star Christian Pulisic, is coming to Paramount+ in December.
'Peacemaker' Season 2 wraps filming
TV // 1 day ago
'Peacemaker' Season 2 wraps filming
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- DC Studios co-head and filmmaker James Gunn has announced that filming wrapped on the live-action series, "Peacemaker."
David E. Kelley, Timothy Spall win International Emmy Awards
TV // 1 day ago
David E. Kelley, Timothy Spall win International Emmy Awards
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- David E. Kelley, Timothy Spall and Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying were among the winners at the International Emmy Awards ceremony in New York Monday night.
Courtney B. Vance to play Zeus in 'Percy Jackson' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Courtney B. Vance to play Zeus in 'Percy Jackson' Season 2
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Courtney B. Vance has signed on to play the god Zeus in Season 2 of the teen adventure series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Nov. 27: Robin Givens, Elizabeth Marvel
Famous birthdays for Nov. 27: Robin Givens, Elizabeth Marvel
Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Garcelle Beauvais
Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Garcelle Beauvais
V of BTS shares romantic 'Winter Ahead' teaser
V of BTS shares romantic 'Winter Ahead' teaser
Brittney Griner, wife Cherelle introduce infant son, Bash
Brittney Griner, wife Cherelle introduce infant son, Bash
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' to premiere early on Dec. 2
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' to premiere early on Dec. 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement