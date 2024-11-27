Trending
TV
Nov. 27, 2024

'Dexter: Original Sin' trailer: Young Dexter learns to 'kill the bad guys'

By Annie Martin
"Dexter" prequel "Dexter: Original Sin" will premiere Dec. 13 on Paramount+ with Showtime. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Dexter: Original Sin.

The streaming service shared an official trailer for the show Tuesday featuring Patrick Gibson.

Dexter: Original Sin is a prequel to the series Dexter starring Michael C. Hall. The original show aired from 2006 to 2013 on Showtime and starred Hall as Dexter Morgan, a vigilante serial killer.

Original Sin follows a young Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from "student to avenging serial killer" with the guidance of his father Harry (Christian Slater).

The trailer shows Dexter learn the "code" designed to help him find and kill "the bad guys who escaped justice." Dexter must navigate his bloodthirsty urges while beginning a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department, where Harry is an officer.

Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson also star, with Sarah Michelle Gellar to appear as a special guest star. Original Dexter star Hall will voice young Dexter's inner monologue.

Dexter: Original Sin will premiere Dec. 13 for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. The series will make its network debut Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime.

Paramount+ with Showtime is also developing Dexter: Resurrection, a sequel to Dexter: New Blood starring Hall.

