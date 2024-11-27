Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 27, 2024 / 1:00 PM

Thanksgiving streaming: 5 picks, from Macy's Parade to National Dog Show

By Jessica Inman
The Grogu balloon from "The Mandalorian" floats down Sixth Avenue during the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | The Grogu balloon from "The Mandalorian" floats down Sixth Avenue during the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Thanksgiving weekend offers ample time to unwind, and many like to spend the long weekend watching holiday specials and films.

There are, after all, plenty of options. Gladiator and Wicked are both out now, leading many to participate in "Glicked," similar to 2023's "Barbenheimer" when Barbie and Oppenheimer were released. Moana 2, which is expected to take the box office by storm, is also playing in theaters.

Advertisement

And, of course, there is holiday favorite, Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, streaming on AppleTV+. The 25-minute movie, which debuted in 1973, follows what happens when Peppermint Patty hosts Thanksgiving.

Here are five other options, including holiday classics and new films and documentaries.

'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade'

The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature performances from Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue, and Billy Porter. Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) will also appear in the parade.

Chlöe, Joey McIntyre, Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Dan + Shay, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes and Ariana Madix will also star in the parade.

The parade stream Thursday on NBC or Peacock at 8:30 a.m. EST, with a replay following at 2 p.m. on NBC.

Advertisement

'National Dog Show Presented by Purina'

This annual show will be hosted by John O'Hurley and David Frei. Last year's showcase crowned a Sealyham Terrier the winner.

"He's so well-balanced and he loves to show," said his handler Margery Good. "I loved seeing him have his celebratory dinner."

The National Dog Show will air Thursday at noon on NBC.

'The Piano Lesson'

This Netflix film follows the fate of a hand-carved piano, and is based on the August Wilson Play. Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler star.

"The Piano Lesson explores the intergenerational dynamics of identity, resilience and transcendence," an official synopsis reads. "Revealing startling truths about how we perceive the past and who gets to define our legacy."

The Piano Lesson streams on Netflix Friday.

'Beatles 64'

The documentary explores how Beatlemania overtook many Americans following the Beatles' 1964 arrival in America.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr give interviews for the film and David Tedeschi directed.

"When we came, it was quite shortly after Kennedy being assassinated. Maybe America needed something like The Beatles to be lifted out of sorrow," McCartney said in a preview.

Advertisement

Beatles '64 streams on Disney+ Friday.

'Nutcrackers'

In Nutcrackers, Ben Stiller portrays Mike who is in over his head with four nephews to care for.

The film also stars Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker, Toby Huss, Homer Janson, Ulysses Janson, Arlo Janson and Atlas Janson.

Nutcrackers premieres on Hulu Friday.

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Iconic balloons, pop culture moments of the 2000s

Mickey Mouse, decked out in bandleader uniform, leads the 74th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade along Broadway in New York City on November 23, 2000. The Mickey balloon is 40-feet high, 66-feet long and 35-feet wide. Photo by Anders Krusberg/WirePix/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Dexter: Original Sin' trailer: Young Dexter learns to 'kill the bad guys'
TV // 1 hour ago
'Dexter: Original Sin' trailer: Young Dexter learns to 'kill the bad guys'
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Dexter: Original Sin," a prequel to the series "Dexter," is coming to Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime.
'Gangs of London' Season 3 follows a cocaine disaster's aftermath
TV // 2 hours ago
'Gangs of London' Season 3 follows a cocaine disaster's aftermath
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Sky is teasing Season 3 of "Gangs of London," starring Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù.
'Squid Game': Gi-hun fights back in Season 2 trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'Squid Game': Gi-hun fights back in Season 2 trailer
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean series "Squid Game" will return for a second season on Netflix in December.
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 crowns winners
TV // 3 hours ago
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 crowns winners
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The winners of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 33 have been announced.
'The Talk' series finale set for Dec. 20 on CBS
TV // 1 day ago
'The Talk' series finale set for Dec. 20 on CBS
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- CBS has announced that "The Talk" will end its 15-season run on Dec. 20.
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' to premiere early on Dec. 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' to premiere early on Dec. 2
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 2 on Disney+, a day earlier than originally planned.
'Way Home' Season 3 to premiere on Hallmark+ Jan. 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Way Home' Season 3 to premiere on Hallmark+ Jan. 2
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Season 3 of the time-travel family drama, "The Way Home," is set to premiere on Hallmark+ on Jan. 2.
Christian Pulisic docuseries gets trailer, Dec. 9 premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
Christian Pulisic docuseries gets trailer, Dec. 9 premiere date
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- "Pulisic," a new documentary about soccer star Christian Pulisic, is coming to Paramount+ in December.
'Peacemaker' Season 2 wraps filming
TV // 1 day ago
'Peacemaker' Season 2 wraps filming
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- DC Studios co-head and filmmaker James Gunn has announced that filming wrapped on the live-action series, "Peacemaker."
David E. Kelley, Timothy Spall win International Emmy Awards
TV // 1 day ago
David E. Kelley, Timothy Spall win International Emmy Awards
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- David E. Kelley, Timothy Spall and Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying were among the winners at the International Emmy Awards ceremony in New York Monday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Nov. 27: Robin Givens, Elizabeth Marvel
Famous birthdays for Nov. 27: Robin Givens, Elizabeth Marvel
V of BTS shares romantic 'Winter Ahead' teaser
V of BTS shares romantic 'Winter Ahead' teaser
Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Garcelle Beauvais
Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Garcelle Beauvais
Brittney Griner, wife Cherelle introduce infant son, Bash
Brittney Griner, wife Cherelle introduce infant son, Bash
'The Witcher 4' video game enters 'full-scale production'
'The Witcher 4' video game enters 'full-scale production'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement