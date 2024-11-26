'Way Home' Season 3 to premiere on Hallmark+ Jan. 2

1 of 2 | Left to right, Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow and Evan Williams star in "The Way Home." Season 3 is set to premiere on Jan. 2. Photo courtesy of Hallmark

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Season 3 of the time-travel family drama, The Way Home, is set to premiere on the streaming service Hallmark+ on Jan. 2. "Jump back into the pond for the moment we've all been waiting for! The Way Home returns for season 3 on January 2, 2025, exclusively on @HallmarkPlus!" the show's X feed said. Advertisement

The show stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

The fresh episodes will air on the Hallmark Channel next fall.

"Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off -- with Kat (Leigh) and her brother Jacob (Spencer Macpherson), who went missing more than two decades ago at the age of eight and is now an adult, poised to walk into the Landry home to an unsuspecting Del (MacDowell)," the network said in a press release.

"Viewers will be introduced to a groovy new era when the pond transports Kat and Alice to 1974 -- the year Del and Colton (Jefferson Brown) first met as teens and their epic love story began," Hallmark added. "Alice is befriended by a young, spritely Evelyn Goodwin (Devin Cecchetto) but their budding friendship complicates Alice's relationship with Del, who wants her memories of Colton to remain the way they are. Meanwhile, Kat attempts to close the door on the 1800s after making startling discoveries."