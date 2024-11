1 of 5 | "The Talk" will air its finale on Dec. 20. Left to right, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales. Photo courtesy of CBS

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- CBS has announced that The Talk will end its 15-season run on Dec. 20. Hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood, the daily chat program will air its final week of live shows starting Dec. 16. Advertisement

"Over the show's 15-season run, The Talk will have aired 2,993 episodes, garnered over 70 awards and nominations, promoted over 10,800 guests, gifted over $103 million in giveaways and welcomed over 250,000 audience members," the network said in a press release Tuesday.

Underwood is the longest serving co-host, having joined the show 2011. The original hosts were Julie Chen Moonves, Sarah Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Holly Robinson Peete.