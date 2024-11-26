Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 26, 2024 / 9:28 AM

'Peacemaker' Season 2 wraps filming

By Karen Butler
Season 2 of John Cena's "Peacemaker" has finished filming. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Season 2 of John Cena's "Peacemaker" has finished filming. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- DC Studios co-head and filmmaker James Gunn has announced that filming has wrapped on the live-action series, Peacemaker.

Advertisement

"And that is a WRAP on #Peacemaker season 2, including our last remaining actors Steve Agee, Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez & Brandon Stanley (& our DP Sam McCurdy pictured here moments after the last shot,)" Gunn wrote on X Monday.

"Thanks to our entire cast & crew who made this a wonderful experience. My relief to have a break from shooting after ten months straight is countered by how much I'll miss all of you!"

No Season 2 debut date has been announced yet.

The Suicide Squad spinoff stars John Cena as the titular government assassin in the live-action show, which premiered on Max in 2022.

Advertisement

Frank Grillo has joined the cast for Season 2. He will play Rick Flag Sr., the character he will soon be heard voicing in the Max animated series, Creature Commandos.

Read More

Latest Headlines

David E. Kelley, Timothy Spall win International Emmy Awards
TV // 2 hours ago
David E. Kelley, Timothy Spall win International Emmy Awards
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- David E. Kelley, Timothy Spall and Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying were among the winners at the International Emmy Awards ceremony in New York Monday night.
Courtney B. Vance to play Zeus in 'Percy Jackson' Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
Courtney B. Vance to play Zeus in 'Percy Jackson' Season 2
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Courtney B. Vance has signed on to play the god Zeus in Season 2 of the teen adventure series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians."
Anime creator Eiichiro Oda visits set of 'One Piece' live-action pirate show
TV // 1 day ago
Anime creator Eiichiro Oda visits set of 'One Piece' live-action pirate show
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Manga creator Eiichiro Oda has visited the South African set of Netflix's live-action adaptation of his "One Piece" pirate adventures.
'One Hundred Years of Solitude' to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 11
TV // 1 day ago
'One Hundred Years of Solitude' to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 11
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The first eight episodes of a Spanish-language drama series based on Gabriel García Márquez's beloved book, "One Hundred Years of Solitude," are to premiere on Netflix Dec. 11.
Chad Duell leaving 'General Hospital' after 14 years
TV // 1 day ago
Chad Duell leaving 'General Hospital' after 14 years
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Chad Duell has announced that he is leaving the ABC soap opera, "General Hospital," after 14 years of playing Michael Corinthos.
NBC reveals 'Suits: L.A.' cast, office in teaser
TV // 3 days ago
NBC reveals 'Suits: L.A.' cast, office in teaser
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NBC released the teaser for "Suits: L.A." on Friday. The show premieres Feb. 23.
'Your Friends & Neighbors': Jon Hamm series gets Season 2 renewal
TV // 3 days ago
'Your Friends & Neighbors': Jon Hamm series gets Season 2 renewal
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has signed off on "Your Friends & Neighbors" Season 2, even though Season 1 doesn't premiere until April.
'Landman' premiere draws more than 5 million viewers
TV // 3 days ago
'Landman' premiere draws more than 5 million viewers
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- More than five million viewers tuned in Sunday for the two-episode premiere of "Landman," starring Billy Bob Thornton.
'The Day of the Jackal' is renewed for Season 2
TV // 3 days ago
'The Day of the Jackal' is renewed for Season 2
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "The Day of the Jackal," starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch, has been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock and Sky.
'Rocky' icon Talia Shire to guest star on 'Abbott Elementary'
TV // 4 days ago
'Rocky' icon Talia Shire to guest star on 'Abbott Elementary'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Rocky" and "The Godfather" icon Talia Shire has signed up for a guest spot on the sitcom, "Abbott Elementary."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Joel Kinnaman, Stephanie Hsu
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Joel Kinnaman, Stephanie Hsu
'Beatles '64' filmmakers attempt to explain band's impact
'Beatles '64' filmmakers attempt to explain band's impact
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Garcelle Beauvais
Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Garcelle Beauvais
'Queer': Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey get close in new trailer
'Queer': Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey get close in new trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement