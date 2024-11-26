Nov. 26 (UPI) -- DC Studios co-head and filmmaker James Gunn has announced that filming has wrapped on the live-action series, Peacemaker.

And that is a WRAP on #Peacemaker season 2, including our last remaining actors Steve Agee, Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez & Brandon Stanley (& our DP Sam McCurdy pictured here moments after the last shot.) Thanks to our entire cast & crew who made this a wonderful experience. My... pic.twitter.com/WQiEbEL1cm— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 25, 2024

"And that is a WRAP on #Peacemaker season 2, including our last remaining actors Steve Agee, Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez & Brandon Stanley (& our DP Sam McCurdy pictured here moments after the last shot,)" Gunn wrote on X Monday.

"Thanks to our entire cast & crew who made this a wonderful experience. My relief to have a break from shooting after ten months straight is countered by how much I'll miss all of you!"

No Season 2 debut date has been announced yet.

The Suicide Squad spinoff stars John Cena as the titular government assassin in the live-action show, which premiered on Max in 2022.