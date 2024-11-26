Follow the Captain on and off the pitch in PULISIC, a new docuseries streaming December 9, exclusively on #ParamountPlus, and presented by Michelob ULTRA. pic.twitter.com/i7C6jkAKJP— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) November 26, 2024

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- American soccer star Christian Pulisic is the subject of a new docuseries coming to Paramount+.

The first episode of Pulisic will premiere on the streaming service Dec. 9, with episodes 2 and 3 to follow in January. New seasons will air later in 2025.

Pulisic follows Pulisic, a member of Italian Serie A club AC Milan and the captain of the U.S. national team, as he competes in UEFA Champions League and Serie A competitions.

"Cameras capture Pulisic's journey in meeting the demands of global stardom while he prepares for the biggest moment of his career -- the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup on home soil," an official synopsis reads.

The series also explores the life and career of Pulisic, from his beginnings in Hershey, Pa., "to European standout and American hero."

"From representing the U.S. Men's National Team to suiting up for AC Milan against the game's biggest stars in Europe, Pulisic's stardom is reaching new heights both on and off the pitch."

Clint Dempsey, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Jürgen Klopp, Weston McKennie, Olivier Giroud, Jürgen Klinsmann, Christian Vieri, Fabrizio Romano, Kate Scott and other figures in the soccer world will give interviews, along with members of the Pulisic family.

Pulisic is directed by Pete Radovich and produced by Anthony J. Cortese. It is produced by CBS Sports.