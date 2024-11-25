'One Hundred Years of Solitude' to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 11

"One Hundred Years of Solitude" is set to premiere on Dec. 11. Image courtesy of Netflix

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The first eight episodes of a Spanish-language drama series based on Gabriel García Márquez's beloved book, One Hundred Years of Solitude, are to premiere on Netflix Dec. 11. Eight more episodes of the adaptation will air at a later date.

"Married against their parents' wishes, cousins José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán leave their village behind and embark on a long journey in search of a new home. Accompanied by friends and adventurers, their journey culminates with the founding of a utopian town on the banks of a river of prehistoric stones that they baptize Macondo," a synopsis said.

"Several generations of the Buendía lineage will mark the future of this mythical town, tormented by madness, impossible loves, a bloody and absurd war, and the fear of a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to one hundred years of solitude."

The ensemble includes Marco Antonio González (young José Arcadio Buendía), Diego Vásquez (adult José Arcadio Buendía), Susana Morales (young Úrsula Iguarán), Marleyda Soto (adult Úrsula Iguarán), Moreno Borja (Melquíades), Claudio Cataño (Aureliano Buendía), Viña Machado (Pilar Ternera), Andrius Leonardo Soto (young José Arcadio) and Edgar Vittorino (adult José Arcadio).