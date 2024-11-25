Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 25, 2024 / 8:10 AM

'One Hundred Years of Solitude' to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 11

By Karen Butler
"One Hundred Years of Solitude" is set to premiere on Dec. 11. Image courtesy of Netflix
"One Hundred Years of Solitude" is set to premiere on Dec. 11. Image courtesy of Netflix

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The first eight episodes of a Spanish-language drama series based on Gabriel García Márquez's beloved book, One Hundred Years of Solitude, are to premiere on Netflix Dec. 11.

Eight more episodes of the adaptation will air at a later date.

Advertisement

"Married against their parents' wishes, cousins José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán leave their village behind and embark on a long journey in search of a new home. Accompanied by friends and adventurers, their journey culminates with the founding of a utopian town on the banks of a river of prehistoric stones that they baptize Macondo," a synopsis said.

"Several generations of the Buendía lineage will mark the future of this mythical town, tormented by madness, impossible loves, a bloody and absurd war, and the fear of a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to one hundred years of solitude."

The ensemble includes Marco Antonio González (young José Arcadio Buendía), Diego Vásquez (adult José Arcadio Buendía), Susana Morales (young Úrsula Iguarán), Marleyda Soto (adult Úrsula Iguarán), Moreno Borja (Melquíades), Claudio Cataño (Aureliano Buendía), Viña Machado (Pilar Ternera), Andrius Leonardo Soto (young José Arcadio) and Edgar Vittorino (adult José Arcadio).

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Anime creator Eiichiro Oda visits set of 'One Piece' live-action pirate show
TV // 14 minutes ago
Anime creator Eiichiro Oda visits set of 'One Piece' live-action pirate show
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Manga creator Eiichiro Oda has visited the South African set of Netflix's live-action adaptation of his "One Piece" pirate adventures.
Chad Duell leaving 'General Hospital' after 14 years
TV // 18 hours ago
Chad Duell leaving 'General Hospital' after 14 years
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Chad Duell has announced that he is leaving the ABC soap opera, "General Hospital," after 14 years of playing Michael Corinthos.
NBC reveals 'Suits: L.A.' cast, office in teaser
TV // 2 days ago
NBC reveals 'Suits: L.A.' cast, office in teaser
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NBC released the teaser for "Suits: L.A." on Friday. The show premieres Feb. 23.
'Your Friends & Neighbors': Jon Hamm series gets Season 2 renewal
TV // 2 days ago
'Your Friends & Neighbors': Jon Hamm series gets Season 2 renewal
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has signed off on "Your Friends & Neighbors" Season 2, even though Season 1 doesn't premiere until April.
'Landman' premiere draws more than 5 million viewers
TV // 2 days ago
'Landman' premiere draws more than 5 million viewers
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- More than five million viewers tuned in Sunday for the two-episode premiere of "Landman," starring Billy Bob Thornton.
'The Day of the Jackal' is renewed for Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'The Day of the Jackal' is renewed for Season 2
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "The Day of the Jackal," starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch, has been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock and Sky.
'Rocky' icon Talia Shire to guest star on 'Abbott Elementary'
TV // 3 days ago
'Rocky' icon Talia Shire to guest star on 'Abbott Elementary'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Rocky" and "The Godfather" icon Talia Shire has signed up for a guest spot on the sitcom, "Abbott Elementary."
MGM+ orders Season 4 of Harold Perrineau's 'From'
TV // 3 days ago
MGM+ orders Season 4 of Harold Perrineau's 'From'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- MGM+ has renewed its sci-fi and horror series "From" for a 10-episode fourth season.
Daniel Bruhl thinks his Marvel friends will appreciate 'Franchise' humor
TV // 3 days ago
Daniel Bruhl thinks his Marvel friends will appreciate 'Franchise' humor
NEW YORK, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Daniel Bruhl says he wanted to star in HBO's "The Franchise" because it sends up a genre of filmmaking he knows all too well.
Mickey Guyton to host, perform at National Christmas Tree Lighting
TV // 3 days ago
Mickey Guyton to host, perform at National Christmas Tree Lighting
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Mickey Guyton will host the National Christmas Tree Lighting special on CBS, with Trisha Yearwood, James Taylor, Muni Long and other artists to perform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Sarah Hyland, Stephen Merchant
Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Sarah Hyland, Stephen Merchant
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Rory, Lorelai and beyond: See where the 'Gilmore Girls' cast is today
Rory, Lorelai and beyond: See where the 'Gilmore Girls' cast is today
Game show legend Chuck Woolery dies at 83
Game show legend Chuck Woolery dies at 83
Jennifer Aniston helped 'Out of My Mind' star through bullying
Jennifer Aniston helped 'Out of My Mind' star through bullying
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement