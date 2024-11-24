Chad Duell leaving 'General Hospital' after 14 years

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Daytime Emmy winner Chad Duell has announced that he is leaving the ABC soap opera, General Hospital, after 14 years of playing Michael Corinthos.
"After many incredible years with General Hospital, I've decided to step away from the show. This wasn't an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I'm beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey," Duell, 37, wrote on Instagram Saturday.