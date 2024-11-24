Chad Duell leaving 'General Hospital' after 14 years

1 of 3 | Chad Duell has announced he is leaving "General Hospital." Photo courtesy of ABC

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Daytime Emmy winner Chad Duell has announced that he is leaving the ABC soap opera, General Hospital, after 14 years of playing Michael Corinthos. "After many incredible years with General Hospital, I've decided to step away from the show. This wasn't an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I'm beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey," Duell, 37, wrote on Instagram Saturday. Advertisement

"To all the fans: thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives. Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me :) This isn't a goodbye -- it's a see you later. Much love, Chad."

Valentini, the show's executive producer, confirmed Duell's departure.

"I am sad to confirm the news of Chad Duell's forthcoming exit from #GeneralHospital," Valentini wrote on X Saturday.

"I have loved working with Chad over the years and wish him nothing but the best. He is a terrific actor and will be missed by everyone at #GH."

Duell's other credits include Suite Life on Deck and Wizards of Waverly Place.