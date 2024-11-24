Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 24, 2024 / 3:32 PM

Chad Duell leaving 'General Hospital' after 14 years

By Karen Butler
Chad Duell has announced he is leaving "General Hospital." Photo courtesy of ABC
1 of 3 | Chad Duell has announced he is leaving "General Hospital." Photo courtesy of ABC

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Daytime Emmy winner Chad Duell has announced that he is leaving the ABC soap opera, General Hospital, after 14 years of playing Michael Corinthos.

"After many incredible years with General Hospital, I've decided to step away from the show. This wasn't an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I'm beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey," Duell, 37, wrote on Instagram Saturday.

Advertisement

"To all the fans: thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives. Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me :) This isn't a goodbye -- it's a see you later. Much love, Chad."

Advertisement

Valentini, the show's executive producer, confirmed Duell's departure.
Advertisement

"I am sad to confirm the news of Chad Duell's forthcoming exit from #GeneralHospital," Valentini wrote on X Saturday.

"I have loved working with Chad over the years and wish him nothing but the best. He is a terrific actor and will be missed by everyone at #GH."

Duell's other credits include Suite Life on Deck and Wizards of Waverly Place.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NBC reveals 'Suits: L.A.' cast, office in teaser
TV // 1 day ago
NBC reveals 'Suits: L.A.' cast, office in teaser
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NBC released the teaser for "Suits: L.A." on Friday. The show premieres Feb. 23.
'Your Friends & Neighbors': Jon Hamm series gets Season 2 renewal
TV // 2 days ago
'Your Friends & Neighbors': Jon Hamm series gets Season 2 renewal
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has signed off on "Your Friends & Neighbors" Season 2, even though Season 1 doesn't premiere until April.
'Landman' premiere draws more than 5 million viewers
TV // 2 days ago
'Landman' premiere draws more than 5 million viewers
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- More than five million viewers tuned in Sunday for the two-episode premiere of "Landman," starring Billy Bob Thornton.
'The Day of the Jackal' is renewed for Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'The Day of the Jackal' is renewed for Season 2
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "The Day of the Jackal," starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch, has been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock and Sky.
'Rocky' icon Talia Shire to guest star on 'Abbott Elementary'
TV // 2 days ago
'Rocky' icon Talia Shire to guest star on 'Abbott Elementary'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Rocky" and "The Godfather" icon Talia Shire has signed up for a guest spot on the sitcom, "Abbott Elementary."
MGM+ orders Season 4 of Harold Perrineau's 'From'
TV // 2 days ago
MGM+ orders Season 4 of Harold Perrineau's 'From'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- MGM+ has renewed its sci-fi and horror series "From" for a 10-episode fourth season.
Daniel Bruhl thinks his Marvel friends will appreciate 'Franchise' humor
TV // 2 days ago
Daniel Bruhl thinks his Marvel friends will appreciate 'Franchise' humor
NEW YORK, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Daniel Bruhl says he wanted to star in HBO's "The Franchise" because it sends up a genre of filmmaking he knows all too well.
Mickey Guyton to host, perform at National Christmas Tree Lighting
TV // 3 days ago
Mickey Guyton to host, perform at National Christmas Tree Lighting
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Mickey Guyton will host the National Christmas Tree Lighting special on CBS, with Trisha Yearwood, James Taylor, Muni Long and other artists to perform.
'The Pitt' starring Noah Wyle to premiere in January
TV // 3 days ago
'The Pitt' starring Noah Wyle to premiere in January
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Max is teasing "The Pitt," a new medical drama starring "ER" actor Noah Wyle.
Rory, Lorelai and beyond: See where the 'Gilmore Girls' cast is today
TV // 3 days ago
Rory, Lorelai and beyond: See where the 'Gilmore Girls' cast is today
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- As soon as the leaves begin falling, "Gilmore Girls" fans crave their annual return to Stars Hollow -- home to mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, portrayed by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
NBC reveals 'Suits: L.A.' cast, office in teaser
NBC reveals 'Suits: L.A.' cast, office in teaser
Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Sarah Hyland, Stephen Merchant
Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Sarah Hyland, Stephen Merchant
Jennifer Aniston helped 'Out of My Mind' star through bullying
Jennifer Aniston helped 'Out of My Mind' star through bullying
Rory, Lorelai and beyond: See where the 'Gilmore Girls' cast is today
Rory, Lorelai and beyond: See where the 'Gilmore Girls' cast is today
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement