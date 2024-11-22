Trending
Nov. 22, 2024

'Landman' premiere draws more than 5 million viewers

By Jessica Inman
Billy Bob Thornton stars in "Landman," which premiered Sunday on Paramount+. Photo by James Minchin/Paramount+
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- More than five million viewers tuned in Sunday for the two-episode premiere of Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton.

The show, inspired by the Boomtown podcast from Christian Wallace, follows the various characters behind a Texas oil boom "so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Paramount+ said in a press release Friday that the premiere delivered 5.2 million cross-platform same-day viewers, its biggest global series premiere since the Yellowstone prequel 1923 in 2022.

Landman joins 1923 and Tulsa King as the top three biggest season launches in Paramount+ history.

Taylor Sheridan, one of the creators responsible for both Yellowstone and Landman, designed the show's main character, Tommy, for Thornton.

"He said, 'I have your voice.' And he did. When I read the scripts, I could hear myself saying all this stuff," Thornton recently told UPI.

Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez and Demi Moore also star. Guest stars include Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia and Michael Peña.

New episodes of Landman premiere Sundays on Paramount+.

'The Day of the Jackal' is renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "The Day of the Jackal," starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch, has been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock and Sky.
'Rocky' icon Talia Shire to guest star on 'Abbott Elementary'
TV // 5 hours ago
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Rocky" and "The Godfather" icon Talia Shire has signed up for a guest spot on the sitcom, "Abbott Elementary."
MGM+ orders Season 4 of Harold Perrineau's 'From'
TV // 6 hours ago
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- MGM+ has renewed its sci-fi and horror series "From" for a 10-episode fourth season.
Daniel Bruhl thinks his Marvel friends will appreciate 'Franchise' humor
TV // 6 hours ago
NEW YORK, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Daniel Bruhl says he wanted to star in HBO's "The Franchise" because it sends up a genre of filmmaking he knows all too well.
Mickey Guyton to host, perform at National Christmas Tree Lighting
TV // 23 hours ago
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Mickey Guyton will host the National Christmas Tree Lighting special on CBS, with Trisha Yearwood, James Taylor, Muni Long and other artists to perform.
'The Pitt' starring Noah Wyle to premiere in January
TV // 23 hours ago
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Max is teasing "The Pitt," a new medical drama starring "ER" actor Noah Wyle.
Rory, Lorelai and beyond: See where the 'Gilmore Girls' cast is today
TV // 1 day ago
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- As soon as the leaves begin falling, "Gilmore Girls" fans crave their annual return to Stars Hollow -- home to mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, portrayed by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel.
'Artful Dodger' returning for Season 2 on Hulu, Disney+
TV // 1 day ago
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A second season of the Australian period drama, "The Artful Dodger," is now in the works.
'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' renewed for second season
TV // 1 day ago
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- "The Good Girl's Guide to Murder" has been renewed for second season and will air on the BBC in the United Kingdom and Netflix in the United States.
Preschool series 'Wonder Pets' features brave team of classroom pets
TV // 1 day ago
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for "Wonder Pets: In the City," a new animated kids series.
Rory, Lorelai and beyond: See where the 'Gilmore Girls' cast is today
Famous birthdays for Nov. 22: Dacre Montgomery, Scarlett Johansson
Jennifer Aniston helped 'Out of My Mind' star through bullying
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Famous birthdays for Nov. 21: Jena Malone, Troy Aikman
