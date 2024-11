1 of 6 | Eddie Redmayne portrays an assassin on "The Day of the Jackal," which was just renewed for a second season. Photo by Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited/Peacock

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Day of The Jackal has the green light for Season 2. The political thriller series stars Eddie Redmayne as the "highly elusive lone assassin" known as the Jackal, who tries to evade an intelligence officer, played by Lashana Lynch. Advertisement

Peacock shared a short teaser in a social media post announcing the second season.

"I like to win," says Lynch.

"So do I," Redmayne responds.

#TheDayOfTheJackal will be back for a second season. Season 1 is streaming now, new episodes Thursdays. pic.twitter.com/hLOVDAtcCz— Peacock (@peacock) November 22, 2024

Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi lwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O'Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi and Florida Kamara also star.

The Day of the Jackal is inspired by the Frederick Forsyth novel of the same name, which was previously adapted as a 1973 film starring Edward Fox.

Season 1 premiered Nov. 7, becoming a top performing television show on Peacock. New episodes premiere each Thursday.

The show airs on Sky in Britain.