Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 21, 2024 / 2:25 PM

'The Pitt' starring Noah Wyle to premiere in January

By Jessica Inman
Noah Wyle stars in the upcoming Max series "The Pitt." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
1 of 3 | Noah Wyle stars in the upcoming Max series "The Pitt." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Max is teasing The Pitt, a new medical drama starring Noah Wyle.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer and January premiere date for the show Thursday.

Advertisement

"The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania," an official logline reads.

The show also stars Tracey Ifeachor, Patrick Marron Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Katherine LaNasa.

Wyle, an actor who previously starred on the NBC medical drama ER, will executive produce The Pitt with R. Scott Gemill, John Wells and Erin Jontow. Gemill will also write the first episode.

Thursday's update follows a lawsuit filed by Sherri Crichton, the widow of ER creator Michael Crichton, that alleged Wyle, Gemill and Wells walked away from negotiations for a new version of ER and used the concept for The Pitt.

Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind ER and the parent company of Max, responded to the filing earlier this month.

Advertisement

"The Pitt is a completely different show from ER," the motion reads. "Plaintiff cannot use Mr. Crichton's ER contract as a speech-stifling weapon to prevent Defendants from ever making a show about emergency medicine."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mickey Guyton to host, perform at National Christmas Tree Lighting
TV // 5 hours ago
Mickey Guyton to host, perform at National Christmas Tree Lighting
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Mickey Guyton will host the National Christmas Tree Lighting special on CBS, with Trisha Yearwood, James Taylor, Muni Long and other artists to perform.
Rory, Lorelai and beyond: See where the 'Gilmore Girls' cast is today
TV // 15 hours ago
Rory, Lorelai and beyond: See where the 'Gilmore Girls' cast is today
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- As soon as the leaves begin falling, "Gilmore Girls" fans crave their annual return to Stars Hollow -- home to mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, portrayed by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel.
'Artful Dodger' returning for Season 2 on Hulu, Disney+
TV // 1 day ago
'Artful Dodger' returning for Season 2 on Hulu, Disney+
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A second season of the Australian period drama, "The Artful Dodger," is now in the works.
'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' renewed for second season
TV // 1 day ago
'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' renewed for second season
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- "The Good Girl's Guide to Murder" has been renewed for second season and will air on the BBC in the United Kingdom and Netflix in the United States.
Preschool series 'Wonder Pets' features brave team of classroom pets
TV // 1 day ago
Preschool series 'Wonder Pets' features brave team of classroom pets
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for "Wonder Pets: In the City," a new animated kids series.
Gabriel Macht to reprise Harvey Specter on 'Suits' spinoff
TV // 1 day ago
Gabriel Macht to reprise Harvey Specter on 'Suits' spinoff
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Gabriel Macht will return as Harvey Specter in the NBC series "Suits: L.A."
'Girls Gone Wild' docuseries features Joe Francis interview
TV // 1 day ago
'Girls Gone Wild' docuseries features Joe Francis interview
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- "Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story" is a new, three-part documentary series that will examine the story of "Girls Gone Wild" creator Joe Francis.
Colin Jost to host 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' gameshow
TV // 1 day ago
Colin Jost to host 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' gameshow
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- An updated version of "Jeopardy!" will soon premiere on Prime Video and the streamer is teasing the new gameshow.
'Alien: Earth' teases horrific aliens that crash land on Earth
TV // 1 day ago
'Alien: Earth' teases horrific aliens that crash land on Earth
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- "Alien: Earth" is an FX on Hulu series following a rescue team that encounters an alien vessel.
Ted Danson loves comedy, drama of 'Man on the Inside'
TV // 1 day ago
Ted Danson loves comedy, drama of 'Man on the Inside'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Ted Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lila Richcreek Estrada and creator Mike Schur discuss their Netflix series "A Man on the Inside," premiering Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rory, Lorelai and beyond: See where the 'Gilmore Girls' cast is today
Rory, Lorelai and beyond: See where the 'Gilmore Girls' cast is today
Famous birthdays for Nov. 21: Jena Malone, Troy Aikman
Famous birthdays for Nov. 21: Jena Malone, Troy Aikman
Chris Stapleton wins big at CMAs; Morgan Wallen takes top award
Chris Stapleton wins big at CMAs; Morgan Wallen takes top award
Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Joel McHale, Joe Walsh
Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Joel McHale, Joe Walsh
Jennifer Aniston helped 'Out of My Mind' star through bullying
Jennifer Aniston helped 'Out of My Mind' star through bullying
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement