Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 6, 2024 / 10:24 AM

Tyler Perry's 'Beauty in Black' is Netflix's leading English-language show

By Jessica Inman
"Beauty in Black" stars Taylor Polidore Williams and Amber Reign Smith. Photo courtesy of Calvin Ashford/Netflix
1 of 6 | "Beauty in Black" stars Taylor Polidore Williams and Amber Reign Smith. Photo courtesy of Calvin Ashford/Netflix

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The first series Tyler Perry created with Netflix, Beauty in Black, is a hit, amassing 8.7 million views since its Oct. 24 premiere.

The streamer's top-performing English-language television show stars Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, a woman who is forced to leave home and faces financial challenges.

Advertisement

Crystle Stewart portrays Mallory, an entrepreneur.

"The new series follows two women on very different life trajectories on a collision course toward each other," an official description reads. "...Set in Atlanta, the story brings together a wealthy Black family atop a hair care dynasty and an exotic dancer caught up in the seedy underbelly of a famed Magic City strip club."

The show was created as part of a Netflix deal that will see Perry create films from beginning to end.

Advertisement

"I was told many times over many years that Black entertainment doesn't travel throughout the world. So, to have Netflix continue to disprove that over and over with everything I've put on the platform has been phenomenal," Perry told Tudum.

Perry is also set to be honored with the Paley Center for Media's Honor Award in an upcoming December gala.

The series also stars Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera "Tee" Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher and George Middlebrook.

Part 1 is now streaming.

Tyler Perry: a look back at the filmmaker, philanthropist

Tyler Perry arrives at the premiere of "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" in Los Angeles on February 21, 2005. Later that year, Perry attended the United Negro College Fund's annual "An Evening of Stars" fundraiser. Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Luke Hemsworth joins 'Deadloch' Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
Luke Hemsworth joins 'Deadloch' Season 2
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- "Westworld" actor Luke Hemsworth will star in Season 2 of the Prime Video series "Deadloch."
NBC's holiday schedule: parades, classics and new specials
TV // 1 day ago
NBC's holiday schedule: parades, classics and new specials
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- NBC will air "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," "National Dog Show," "Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular" and "Motown Christmas," plus holiday classics "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty the Snowman.
'Outer Banks' to end with Season 5
TV // 1 day ago
'Outer Banks' to end with Season 5
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Monday it has renewed "Outer Banks" for its fifth and final season. The second part of Season 4 premieres Thursday.
'The Voice': Sting, Jennifer Hudson join Season 26 as mega mentors
TV // 1 day ago
'The Voice': Sting, Jennifer Hudson join Season 26 as mega mentors
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Sting and Jennifer Hudson will serve as mega mentors in Season 26 of the NBC singing competition series "The Voice."
Kelly Clarkson to host NBC's Rockefeller Christmas Tree special
TV // 1 day ago
Kelly Clarkson to host NBC's Rockefeller Christmas Tree special
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson will host the TV special "Christmas at Rockefeller Center" on NBC and Peacock in December.
'SNL Election Special': How to watch, what to expect
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL Election Special': How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The "SNL Election Special" is poking fun at the presidential candidates the night before Election Day.
New 'Walking Dead' teaser shows Daryl, Carol in Spain
TV // 2 days ago
New 'Walking Dead' teaser shows Daryl, Carol in Spain
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A new "Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 3 teaser shows franchise icons Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride traveling through sunny Spain.
Melissa McBride: Carol still has tricks up her sleeve in 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'
TV // 3 days ago
Melissa McBride: Carol still has tricks up her sleeve in 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'
NEW YORK, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" icon Melissa McBride told UPI the disappearance of Daryl is the worst thing to happen to her character Carol since her young daughter Sophia was killed in early in the franchise.
'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' leaving CBS for NBC
TV // 3 days ago
'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' leaving CBS for NBC
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The classic Christmas special, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," is leaving its longtime home of CBS for NBC, the network it premiered on 60 years ago.
David Harbour, Jason Bateman to star in new HBO series 'DTF St. Louis'
TV // 3 days ago
David Harbour, Jason Bateman to star in new HBO series 'DTF St. Louis'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" icon David Harbour and "Ozark" Emmy winner Jason Bateman have signed on to star in and executive produce the new seven-episode dark comedy for HBO called "DTF St. Louis."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'SNL Election Special': How to watch, what to expect
'SNL Election Special': How to watch, what to expect
Famous birthdays for Nov. 5: Luke Hemsworth, Famke Janssen
Famous birthdays for Nov. 5: Luke Hemsworth, Famke Janssen
Noah Kahan announces Hyde Park performance with Gracie Abrams
Noah Kahan announces Hyde Park performance with Gracie Abrams
Famous birthdays for Nov. 6: Patina Miller, Rebecca Romijn
Famous birthdays for Nov. 6: Patina Miller, Rebecca Romijn
NBC's holiday schedule: parades, classics and new specials
NBC's holiday schedule: parades, classics and new specials
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement