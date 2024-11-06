Trending
Nov. 6, 2024 / 11:10 AM

Netflix releases 'Stranger Things' Season 5 episode list

By Jessica Inman
Cast members Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown attend the premiere of "Stranger Things 3" in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Cast members Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown attend the premiere of "Stranger Things 3" in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the last chapter of Stranger Things, which premieres in 2025.

In a short clip posted Wednesday, the streamer announced the show's last episodes.

Season 5 will tell the stories of "The Crawl," "The Vanishing Of," "The Turnbow Trap," "Sorcerer," "Shock Jock," "Escape from Camazotz," "The Bridge," and, finally, "The Rightside Up."

Episodes such as "The Vanishing of" and "The Rightside Up" appear to correspond with Season 1 titles "The Vanishing of Will Byers" and "The Upside Down," Variety reports.

In July, Stranger Things cast members described how they felt about the show's approaching end.

Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays Eleven, said, "So I started when I was 10. I'm now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird."

A specific release date has not yet been shared.

"In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins," the preview states.

