NBC's holiday schedule: parades, classics and new specials

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- NBC is bringing back beloved holiday specials and adding new shows to its seasonal lineup. This year, classic favorites like the "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" and "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" will once again air on the network, along with new shows including "Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular" and "A Motown Christmas." Advertisement

NBC will also feature two beloved animated classics -- "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," returning to the network where it originally aired in 1964 and "Frosty the Snowman," back on NBC for the first time since 1971.

Here is a list of holiday specials:

'Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked' -- Nov. 19, 10 p.m. EST

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande take viewers on a behind-the-scenes journey into the making of Wicked and share an exclusive scene.

'Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' -- Nov. 27, 8 p.m. EST

Host Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs, Reno 911!) gives a sneak peek at the stories behind the parade's floats, balloons and bands.

'A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving' -- Nov. 27, 9 p.m. EST NBC will air a compilation of Thanksgiving-themed sketches from SNL's 50 seasons.

'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' -- Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m. EST, encore at 2 p.m.

The world-famous parade is back with colorful balloons, floats, marching bands and star-studded performances.

'National Dog Show Presented by Purina' -- Nov. 28, 12 p.m. EST

John O'Hurley and David Frei host this Thanksgiving favorite, showcasing top dogs from various breeds.

'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' -- Dec. 4, 8 p.m. EST

Kelly Clarkson hosts this iconic event with musical performances and the lighting of the world's most famous Christmas tree.

'Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular' -- Dec. 4, 10 p.m. EST , encore Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.

Fallon hosts a holiday musical adventure with surprise celebrity guests in a New York apartment setting.

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' -- Dec. 5, 8 p.m. EST, encore Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.

The Grinch learns the true spirit of Christmas in this holiday classic.

'Frosty the Snowman' -- Dec. 5, 8:30 p.m. EST, encore Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

Follow Frosty's journey after he comes to life with a top hat.

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' -- Dec. 6, 8 p.m. EST, encore Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.

Rudolph and his friends go on a journey to discover the importance of being unique.

'Shrek the Halls' -- Dec. 11, 8:30 p.m. EST

Follow the original Shrek characters as they prepare for the holidays.

'A Motown Christmas' -- Dec. 11, 9 p.m. EST, encore Dec. 17 at 9 p.m.

Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey host a night of Motown hits and holiday classics from legends and contemporary stars.

'E! News Presents NBC's Hot 10 of 2024' -- Dec. 12, 9:15 p.m. EST, extended version Dec. 26 at 8 p.m.

Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight recap the year's biggest moments in entertainment, sports and pop culture.

'Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry' -- Dec. 16, 8 p.m. EST, encore Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.

The Grammy-winning band brings country stars together to celebrate the season at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House.

'A Saturday Night Live Christmas' -- Dec. 18, 9 p.m. EST, encore Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.

NBC will air a compilation of SNL's best holiday sketches from its 50-year history.

'Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas' -- Dec. 19, 10 p.m. EST

Manilow brings holiday cheer with his greatest hits and festive classics in a Vegas-style show.

'It's a Wonderful Life' -- Dec. 24, 8 p.m. EST

Jimmy Stewart stars in this classic that shows an impact one life can have on many others.

'Christmas Eve Mass' -- Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m. EST

NBC broadcasts Pope Francis leading mass from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' -- Dec. 25, 8:30 p.m. EST

Jim Carrey stars as The Grinch in this live-action classic.

'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' -- Dec. 26, 9 p.m. EST

The legendary Dolly Parton and special guests perform.

'135th Rose Parade Presented by Honda' -- Jan. 1, 11 a.m. EST

Beautiful rose-covered floats and marching bands celebrate the new year along Pasadena's streets.

