Nov. 5, 2024 / 12:17 PM

Luke Hemsworth joins 'Deadloch' Season 2

By Annie Martin
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Luke Hemsworth is joining the cast of Deadloch.

Prime Video announced in a press release Tuesday that Hemsworth, 44, will star in Season 2 of the Australian black comedy series.

Deadloch is created, written and executive produced by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan. The show follows police sergeant Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and detective Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) as they investigate a murder in the quiet town of Deadloch.

Hemsworth will play the character Jason Wade, the creator and star of Jason Wade's Adventures Down Under and the owner of "Jason Wade's Land of Crocs and Other Animals" Wildlife Park.

"Luke Hemsworth is joining our cast as croc-wrangling Territory icon, Jason Wade. We're feeling very happy with ourselves about this because he's perfect. It's perfect casting," McCartney and McLennan said.

Season 2 opens with Dulcie (Box) and Eddie (Sami) in Darwin investigating the death of Eddie's former policing partner, Bushy.

"When a body is discovered in a remote town, they are flung into a new sweatier, stickier investigation," an official synopsis reads.

Nina Oyama and Alicia Gardiner also return to star, with Steve Bisley, Shari Sebbens, Jean Tong, Genevieve Morris, Byron Coll, Nikki Britton, Anthony J. Sharpe, Blake Pavey, Damien Garvey, Ngali Shaw, Bev Killick, Ling Cooper-Tang, Ursula Yovich, Syd Brisbane, Ines English and Lennox Monaghan to join the cast.

Production has finished in the Northern Territory and has now moved to Queensland, Australia.

Hemsworth is known for playing Ashley Stubbs on the HBO series Westworld. He is the brother of Marvel star Chris Hemsworth and Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth.

