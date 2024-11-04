Trending
Nov. 4, 2024 / 2:52 PM

'The Voice': Sting, Jennifer Hudson join Season 26 as mega mentors

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Hudson (pictured) and Sting will serve as mega mentors in Season 26 of the NBC singing competition series "The Voice." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Sting and Jennifer Hudson are joining The Voice Season 26.

NBC announced Monday that the music stars will serve as mega mentors in the new season, marking the first time two mega mentors have appeared in a single season.

Sting will help celebrity coaches Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani, while Hudson will aid Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire.

Hudson, a singer, actress and television personality who came to fame as a contestant in American Idol Season 3, previously served as a coach on The Voice in Seasons 13 and 15.

The Voice Season 26 premiered on NBC in September. Sting and Hudson will appear in the show's Nov. 11 episode, the first night of the knockout rounds.

Hudson released a holiday album, The Gift of Love, in October, and has hosted her Jennifer Hudson Show talk show since 2022.

Sting, the former frontman of the Police, released his 15th solo album, The Bridge, in 2021.

