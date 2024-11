Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Monday that it has renewed Outer Banks for a fifth and final season. Season 4 Part 2 premieres Thursday.

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline as lovers from opposite social castes. She is a Kook, the wealthy high society, and he is a working class Pogue. The hunt for Blackbeard's treasure offers the potential to change that, though the current season deals with the fallout from finding that treasure.