Nov. 4, 2024 / 1:02 PM

Kelly Clarkson to host NBC's Rockefeller Christmas Tree special

By Annie Martin
Kelly Clarkson will host the TV special "Christmas at Rockefeller Center" on NBC and Peacock in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Kelly Clarkson will host the TV special "Christmas at Rockefeller Center" on NBC and Peacock in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson will return to host NBC's Rockefeller Christmas Tree special.

The 42-year-old singer and television personality announced on her talk show Monday that she will host the TV special Christmas at Rockefeller Center in December.

Christmas at Rockefeller Center is a two-hour special featuring musical performances, "star-studded surprises" and the annual tree-lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

"Let's talk about this incredible time of year. The city is so magical. I love the holidays in New York. Living here during Christmas is like you're in a movie; there's nothing like it in the world. Especially the tree-lighting ceremony," Clarkson said.

"I'm especially excited though, because for the second year in a row, I'm actually going to host Christmas in Rockefeller Center again," she added. "I'm very excited."

Christmas at Rockefeller Center will air live Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC and also stream on Peacock.

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is a Norway Spruce from West Stockbridge, Mass., the first tree to hail from the state since 1959. The tree is lit daily from 5 a.m. to midnight and will be lit for 24 hours on Christmas Eve. It will remain on view through mid-January.

Kelly Clarkson turns 40: a look back

Kelly Clarkson sings the national anthem during the United Day of Service Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on September 11, 2002. The week before, Clarkson won the first, catapulting her career in music. Photo by John Gillis/UPI | License Photo

