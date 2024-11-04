Kelly Clarkson to host NBC's Rockefeller Christmas Tree special

1 of 3 | Kelly Clarkson will host the TV special "Christmas at Rockefeller Center" on NBC and Peacock in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson will return to host NBC's Rockefeller Christmas Tree special. The 42-year-old singer and television personality announced on her talk show Monday that she will host the TV special Christmas at Rockefeller Center in December.

Christmas at Rockefeller Center is a two-hour special featuring musical performances, "star-studded surprises" and the annual tree-lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

"Let's talk about this incredible time of year. The city is so magical. I love the holidays in New York. Living here during Christmas is like you're in a movie; there's nothing like it in the world. Especially the tree-lighting ceremony," Clarkson said.

"I'm especially excited though, because for the second year in a row, I'm actually going to host Christmas in Rockefeller Center again," she added. "I'm very excited."

Christmas at Rockefeller Center will air live Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC and also stream on Peacock.

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is a Norway Spruce from West Stockbridge, Mass., the first tree to hail from the state since 1959. The tree is lit daily from 5 a.m. to midnight and will be lit for 24 hours on Christmas Eve. It will remain on view through mid-January.

