Nov. 2, 2024 / 12:59 PM

David Harbour, Jason Bateman to star in new HBO series 'DTF St. Louis'

By Karen Butler
David Harbour has signed on to executive produce and star in a new HBO series called "DTF St. Louis." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
David Harbour has signed on to executive produce and star in a new HBO series called "DTF St. Louis."

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Stranger Things icon David Harbour and Ozark Emmy winner Jason Bateman have signed on to star in and executive produce the new seven-episode dark comedy for HBO called DTF St. Louis.

The showrunner will be writer, director and executive producer Steven Conrad whose credits include The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and Patriot.

"We are tremendously excited to work with the brilliant auteur Steve Conrad, whose singularity of vision lies central to all his work as a storyteller," HBO's Francesca Orsi said in a statement Friday.

"With David Harbour and Jason Bateman at series center, two masterful titans in their own right, we couldn't be more emboldened by the journey ahead and look forward to sharing this special, emotionally provocative piece with the world come time."

No premiere date for the limited series has been announced yet.

'Stranger Things' Day: The cast through the years

"Stranger Things" cast members Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Winona Ryder (Joyce), Matthew Modine (Dr. Martin Brenner), Millie Brown (Eleven) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) attend the premiere of the first season of the series in Los Angeles on July 11, 2016. The show turned into a pop culture phenomenon. A fifth and final season is coming.

