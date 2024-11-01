Trending
Nov. 1, 2024 / 2:40 PM

'Scarpetta': Tira Sircar, Anna Diop join cast of Prime Video series

By Jessica Inman
Tiya Sircar, seen at the premiere of "The Internship" in 2013, stars in the upcoming show "Scarpetta." File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI
1 of 5 | Tiya Sircar, seen at the premiere of "The Internship" in 2013, stars in the upcoming show "Scarpetta." File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Scarpetta, the upcoming Prime Video show based on Patricia Cornwell's book series, will star Tiya Sircar, Anna Diop, Graham Phillips and Georgia King.

Cast members Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose and Bobby Cannavale had already been announced.

Kidman portrays Kay Scarpetta, a chief medical examiner, while Curtis plays Dorothy, her sister, and DeBose portrays niece Lucy.

Cannavale plays Marino, an investigator.

Sircar (The Good Place) will play a policewoman, while Diop (Nanny) will play an FBI investigator, Deadline reports.

Phillips (Riverdale) and King (Vice Principals) are to play "past" versions of characters.

Cornwell, who confirmed the casting update Friday, had previously said she was "beyond excited" for the new series.

"This will be great fun for all, and I'm grateful for the immense talent that the show is drawing," she said in a statement. "I've always been a huge fan of Jamie Lee Curtis and Nicole Kidman. Their wanting to do this is humbling and simply awesome..."

Apparently, the feeling is mutual. Kidman and Curtis are also among the show's executive producers, and both shared they've wanted to adapt the books for some time.

Kidman said the project "feels like it was meant to be."

