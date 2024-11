1 of 3 | Will Ferrell, seen at the premiere of "Despicable Me 4" on June 9, stars in "Elf" which will soon get a 24-hour movie marathon. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Christmas season has officially arrived at TBS and TNT, with both networks streaming holiday favorites beginning Saturday. While "Christmas Maximus" at TNT will deliver "endless seasonal offerings and high-energy classics," TBS will play "nostalgic and spirited movies, series and specials" via its "All I Watch for Christmas" programming. Advertisement

Viewers can tune in for marathons of A Christmas Story, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and Elf, a press release states.

TNT will play A Christmas Carol while both TNT and TBS will play Deck the Halls, Dr. Seuss: How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Four Christmases, Jack Frost, Last Christmas, Last Holiday, Office Christmas Party and The Year Without Santa Claus.