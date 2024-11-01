1 of 5 | Orville Peck will appear on Season 5 of "Canada's Drag Race" as a guest judge. Photo courtesy of Wow Presents Plus.

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Canada's Drag Race Season 5 will feature such celebrity guests as Orville Peck, Ts Madison and Shea Couleé. Wow Presents Plus released a trailer Friday that shows the judges offering contestants supportive feedback. Advertisement

"Don't hold back, give it everything," says country star Peck. "You're all stars already."

Lauren Chan, LU KALA, Peaches, Sarain Fox, Simone Denny and Steph Tolev will also appear on the upcoming season, a press release stated.

Brooke Lynn Hytes is the host and judge and Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor are judges.

In the preview, viewers are told that "11 fly girls spread their wings, serving nectar of the gods."

Those 11 queens are Helena Poison, Jaylene Tyme, Makayla Couture, Minhi Wang, Perla, Sanjina DaBish Queen, Tara Nova, The Virgo Queen, Tiffany Ann Co, Uma Gahd and Xana.

The teaser also shows one of the queens angrily walking away saying "I'm so done."

Suki Doll, who won Miss Congeniality in Season 2, and choreographer Hollywood Jade will also appear in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Season 5 premieres on Nov. 21 on Wow Presents Plus.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars on the red carpet