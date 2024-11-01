Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 1, 2024 / 12:02 PM

'Canada's Drag Race' Season 5: Orville Peck, Ts Madison to guest judge

By Jessica Inman
Orville Peck will appear on Season 5 of "Canada's Drag Race" as a guest judge. Photo courtesy of Wow Presents Plus.
1 of 5 | Orville Peck will appear on Season 5 of "Canada's Drag Race" as a guest judge. Photo courtesy of Wow Presents Plus.

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Canada's Drag Race Season 5 will feature such celebrity guests as Orville Peck, Ts Madison and Shea Couleé.

Wow Presents Plus released a trailer Friday that shows the judges offering contestants supportive feedback.

Advertisement

"Don't hold back, give it everything," says country star Peck. "You're all stars already."

Lauren Chan, LU KALA, Peaches, Sarain Fox, Simone Denny and Steph Tolev will also appear on the upcoming season, a press release stated.

Brooke Lynn Hytes is the host and judge and Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor are judges.

In the preview, viewers are told that "11 fly girls spread their wings, serving nectar of the gods."

Those 11 queens are Helena Poison, Jaylene Tyme, Makayla Couture, Minhi Wang, Perla, Sanjina DaBish Queen, Tara Nova, The Virgo Queen, Tiffany Ann Co, Uma Gahd and Xana.

The teaser also shows one of the queens angrily walking away saying "I'm so done."

Suki Doll, who won Miss Congeniality in Season 2, and choreographer Hollywood Jade will also appear in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Season 5 premieres on Nov. 21 on Wow Presents Plus.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars on the red carpet

Courtney Act arrives at the G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles, on January 11, 2014. Courtney, a singer who appeared in the first season of "Australian Idol" in 2003, was a runner-up on Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jamie Foxx returns to standup in Dec. 10 Netflix special
TV // 19 minutes ago
Jamie Foxx returns to standup in Dec. 10 Netflix special
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix released the teaser for "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..." on Friday. The standup comedy special premieres Dec. 10.
'Skeleton Crew' trailer: Jude Law joins young adventurers in 'Star Wars' series
TV // 21 minutes ago
'Skeleton Crew' trailer: Jude Law joins young adventurers in 'Star Wars' series
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Skeleton Crew," a new series in the "Star Wars" universe, is coming to Disney+ in December.
Genesis Rodriguez tries not to dwell on 'Lioness' darkness
TV // 2 hours ago
Genesis Rodriguez tries not to dwell on 'Lioness' darkness
NEW YORK, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Genesis Rodriguez told UPI her espionage thriller, "Lioness," has taught her a lot about the dangerous world in which we live, but she doesn't let it keep her up at night.
Halle Bailey, Smokey Robinson to host NBC's Motown Christmas special
TV // 6 hours ago
Halle Bailey, Smokey Robinson to host NBC's Motown Christmas special
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Halle Bailey and Smokey Robinson have signed on to host NBC's 2-hour Motown Christmas special.
Naveen Andrews relishes rare comedic role in 'Pradeeps of Pittsburgh'
TV // 7 hours ago
Naveen Andrews relishes rare comedic role in 'Pradeeps of Pittsburgh'
NEW YORK, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Naveen Andrews told UPI he wanted to portray the patriarch on "The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh" because it was a rare opportunity for him to play a comedic role.
Foster relationship in 'Before' hits close to home for Rosie Perez
TV // 8 hours ago
Foster relationship in 'Before' hits close to home for Rosie Perez
NEW YORK, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Rosie Perez told UPI she wanted her new psychological thriller, "Before," to accurately portray life in the U.S. foster care system because she experienced this firsthand as a youth.
'Squid Game' contestants demand 'one more game' in Season 2 teaser
TV // 21 hours ago
'Squid Game' contestants demand 'one more game' in Season 2 teaser
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean series "Squid Game" will return for a second season on Netflix in December.
'It: Welcome to Derry' photos introduce 'It' prequel series
TV // 22 hours ago
'It: Welcome to Derry' photos introduce 'It' prequel series
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "It: Welcome to Derry," a horror prequel series to the "It" films and Stephen King novel, is coming to HBO and Max in 2025.
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Tell Me Lies" has remained in Hulu's Top 15 for weeks and fans are looking for something equally addictive to fill the void. Here are five binge-worthy shows with similar intrigue and complicted love stories.
'The Traitors' Season 3 coming to Peacock in January
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Traitors' Season 3 coming to Peacock in January
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Popular reality competition series "The Traitors" will return for a third season on Peacock in January.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
Google celebrates Halloween with Magic Cat Academy Doodle
Google celebrates Halloween with Magic Cat Academy Doodle
Famous birthdays for Oct. 31: Dermot Mulroney, Willow Smith
Famous birthdays for Oct. 31: Dermot Mulroney, Willow Smith
Avengers assemble to endorse Kamala Harris for president
Avengers assemble to endorse Kamala Harris for president
Lily James scales mountains in first 'Cliffhanger' reboot pic costarring Pierce Brosnan
Lily James scales mountains in first 'Cliffhanger' reboot pic costarring Pierce Brosnan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement