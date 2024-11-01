Trending
Nov. 1, 2024 / 7:27 AM

Halle Bailey, Smokey Robinson to host NBC's Motown Christmas special

By Karen Butler
Halle Bailey is set to co-host a new Motown Christmas special for NBC. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Halle Bailey is set to co-host a new Motown Christmas special for NBC. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Halle Bailey and Smokey Robinson have signed on to host NBC's 2-hour Motown Christmas special.

The show will premiere on the broadcast network Dec. 11 and will be available to stream on Peacock Dec. 12.

"The special will include performances featuring more than 25 Motown hits, performed by Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and the Temptations," NBC said in a press release.

Bailey will perform a medley of Diana Ross' hits while Oscar-winner Foxx is expected to celebrate the music of Stevie Wonder alongside Bebe Winans, Jordin Sparks and Andra Day.

The lineup of performers also includes Ashanti, JoJo, mgk, October London, Pentatonix, and the Broadway company of MJ the Musical.

An 11-piece live band will be led by Emmy-winning musical director Rickey Minor.

"Motown's timeless hits have played as a soundtrack for American families for the last eight decades," Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement Thursday.

"NBC is honored to spotlight the iconic legacy of Motown with a festive celebration for the holiday season."

Chlöe and Halle Bailey: music, TV and films

Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, arrive for the NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., on February 22, 2014. The sisters are almost two years apart in age. Chloe's birthday is July 1, 1998 and Halle's is March 27, 2000. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo

