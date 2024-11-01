Halle Bailey, Smokey Robinson to host NBC's Motown Christmas special

1 of 5 | Halle Bailey is set to co-host a new Motown Christmas special for NBC. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Halle Bailey and Smokey Robinson have signed on to host NBC's 2-hour Motown Christmas special. The show will premiere on the broadcast network Dec. 11 and will be available to stream on Peacock Dec. 12. Advertisement

"The special will include performances featuring more than 25 Motown hits, performed by Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and the Temptations," NBC said in a press release.

Bailey will perform a medley of Diana Ross' hits while Oscar-winner Foxx is expected to celebrate the music of Stevie Wonder alongside Bebe Winans, Jordin Sparks and Andra Day.

we're bringing the magic of motown to your holiday season! celebrate with motown legends and today's hottest stars in #AMotownChristmas December 11 on nbc and streaming next day on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/jgc1yYxj9g— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) October 31, 2024

The lineup of performers also includes Ashanti, JoJo, mgk, October London, Pentatonix, and the Broadway company of MJ the Musical.

An 11-piece live band will be led by Emmy-winning musical director Rickey Minor.

"Motown's timeless hits have played as a soundtrack for American families for the last eight decades," Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement Thursday.

"NBC is honored to spotlight the iconic legacy of Motown with a festive celebration for the holiday season."

