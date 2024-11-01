1 of 5 | Jamie Foxx returns to stand-up comedy one year after his health scare. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix released the teaser for Jamie Foxx's upcoming standup special Friday. Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... premieres Dec. 10. "I said, 'If I can stay funny, I could stay alive,'" Foxx says in the teaser, adding "I'm back." Advertisement

Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed "medical event" in 2023. He revealed he had been unable to walk.

He recovered and walked his daughter, Corinne, down the aisle at her wedding this year. Foxx has also been working with Netflix frequently. His TV show Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! was for Netflix, as were films They Cloned Tyrone, Day Shift and Project Power.

He was a standup comedian prior to landing the sketch comedy show In Living Color and transitioning to acting. He won the Oscar for his performance as Ray Charles in 2004's Ray.

