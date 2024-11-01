Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 1, 2024 / 1:09 PM

Jamie Foxx returns to standup in Dec. 10 Netflix special

By Fred Topel
Jamie Foxx returns to stand-up comedy one year after his health scare. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
1 of 5 | Jamie Foxx returns to stand-up comedy one year after his health scare. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix released the teaser for Jamie Foxx's upcoming standup special Friday. Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... premieres Dec. 10.

"I said, 'If I can stay funny, I could stay alive,'" Foxx says in the teaser, adding "I'm back."

Advertisement

Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed "medical event" in 2023. He revealed he had been unable to walk.

He recovered and walked his daughter, Corinne, down the aisle at her wedding this year. Foxx has also been working with Netflix frequently. His TV show Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! was for Netflix, as were films They Cloned Tyrone, Day Shift and Project Power.

He was a standup comedian prior to landing the sketch comedy show In Living Color and transitioning to acting. He won the Oscar for his performance as Ray Charles in 2004's Ray.

Jamie Foxx: 35 images of the Oscar winner

Jamie Foxx, MTV Video Music Awards host, rehearses for the show in New York City, on September 4, 2001. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Skeleton Crew' trailer: Jude Law joins young adventurers in 'Star Wars' series
TV // 22 minutes ago
'Skeleton Crew' trailer: Jude Law joins young adventurers in 'Star Wars' series
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Skeleton Crew," a new series in the "Star Wars" universe, is coming to Disney+ in December.
'Canada's Drag Race' Season 5: Orville Peck, Ts Madison to guest judge
TV // 1 hour ago
'Canada's Drag Race' Season 5: Orville Peck, Ts Madison to guest judge
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Canada's Drag Race" Season 5 will feature such celebrity guests as Orville Peck, Ts Madison and Shea Couleé.
Genesis Rodriguez tries not to dwell on 'Lioness' darkness
TV // 2 hours ago
Genesis Rodriguez tries not to dwell on 'Lioness' darkness
NEW YORK, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Genesis Rodriguez told UPI her espionage thriller, "Lioness," has taught her a lot about the dangerous world in which we live, but she doesn't let it keep her up at night.
Halle Bailey, Smokey Robinson to host NBC's Motown Christmas special
TV // 6 hours ago
Halle Bailey, Smokey Robinson to host NBC's Motown Christmas special
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Halle Bailey and Smokey Robinson have signed on to host NBC's 2-hour Motown Christmas special.
Naveen Andrews relishes rare comedic role in 'Pradeeps of Pittsburgh'
TV // 8 hours ago
Naveen Andrews relishes rare comedic role in 'Pradeeps of Pittsburgh'
NEW YORK, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Naveen Andrews told UPI he wanted to portray the patriarch on "The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh" because it was a rare opportunity for him to play a comedic role.
Foster relationship in 'Before' hits close to home for Rosie Perez
TV // 8 hours ago
Foster relationship in 'Before' hits close to home for Rosie Perez
NEW YORK, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Rosie Perez told UPI she wanted her new psychological thriller, "Before," to accurately portray life in the U.S. foster care system because she experienced this firsthand as a youth.
'Squid Game' contestants demand 'one more game' in Season 2 teaser
TV // 21 hours ago
'Squid Game' contestants demand 'one more game' in Season 2 teaser
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean series "Squid Game" will return for a second season on Netflix in December.
'It: Welcome to Derry' photos introduce 'It' prequel series
TV // 22 hours ago
'It: Welcome to Derry' photos introduce 'It' prequel series
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "It: Welcome to Derry," a horror prequel series to the "It" films and Stephen King novel, is coming to HBO and Max in 2025.
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Tell Me Lies" has remained in Hulu's Top 15 for weeks and fans are looking for something equally addictive to fill the void. Here are five binge-worthy shows with similar intrigue and complicted love stories.
'The Traitors' Season 3 coming to Peacock in January
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Traitors' Season 3 coming to Peacock in January
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Popular reality competition series "The Traitors" will return for a third season on Peacock in January.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
Google celebrates Halloween with Magic Cat Academy Doodle
Google celebrates Halloween with Magic Cat Academy Doodle
Famous birthdays for Oct. 31: Dermot Mulroney, Willow Smith
Famous birthdays for Oct. 31: Dermot Mulroney, Willow Smith
Avengers assemble to endorse Kamala Harris for president
Avengers assemble to endorse Kamala Harris for president
Lily James scales mountains in first 'Cliffhanger' reboot pic costarring Pierce Brosnan
Lily James scales mountains in first 'Cliffhanger' reboot pic costarring Pierce Brosnan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement