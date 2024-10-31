Trending
Oct. 31, 2024 / 2:48 PM

'The Traitors' Season 3 coming to Peacock in January

By Annie Martin
Alan Cumming will return to host "The Traitors" Season 3. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI
1 of 5 | Alan Cumming will return to host "The Traitors" Season 3. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Traitors will return for a third season in January.

Peacock announced a Jan. 9 premiere date for Season 3 in a press release Thursday.

The Traitors is a reality competition series featuring celebrity contestants who must work together on a series of challenges to build a prize pool worth up to $250,000.

Contestants are designated either Faithful or Traitors in the murder mystery-style game. The Traitors try to eliminate the Faithful, while the Faithful attempt to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game.

The Season 3 cast includes Bob Harper of The Biggest Loser, Bob the Drag Queen of RuPaul's Drag Race, Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset, Dorinda Medley of The Real Housewives of New York and Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules.

Alan Cumming returns to host the series, which is set in "a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands."

The Traitors was renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 in August.

Season 2 premiered on Peacock in January and was the No. 1 unscripted series in the United States across all streaming platforms during launch week, according to Nielsen.

