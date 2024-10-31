What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2

1 of 8 | Front, left to right, "Tell Me Lies" stars Jackson White and Grace Van Patten and back, Sonia Mena and Spencer House. Photo by Josh Stringer/Hulu

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Season 2 finale of Tell Me Lies wrapped in mid-October, leaving fans in suspense about whether the show will return for Season 3. The Hulu series follows the eight-year toxic romance between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Steven DeMarco (Jackson White) and their group of friends. Advertisement

Since its September 2022 premiere, the show, based on Carola Levering's novel, has captivated fans with its twisted relationships, driven by creator Meaghan Oppenheimer (Fear the Walking Dead). The series features Catherine Missal, Sonia Mena, Spencer House, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth and Alicia Crowder -- with a significant role played by Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Oppenheimer's husband, in Season 2.

Tell Me Lies has remained in Hulu's Top 15 for a few weeks now, and fans are looking for something equally addictive to fill the void.

Here are five binge-worthy shows with similar intrigue, complicated love stories and dark themes.

'Under the Bridge' -- Hulu

Based on Rebecca Godfrey's true crime novel, Under the Bridge, which premiered in April, tells the story of a 1997 murder in a small Canadian town. Starring Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough, the series explores the dark secrets surrounding the event, which left the community questioning the motives of those involved.

'Cruel Summer' -- Freeform, Hulu

A thriller set in the '90s, Cruel Summer tells the story of two teen girls -- one who goes missing and another who seemingly takes over her life. With multiple timelines and shifting narratives, this show, starring Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia, keeps viewers guessing as it uncovers secrets and betrayals. The show, produced by Jessica Biel, premiered in 2021, and ran for two seasons. Season 2 features a different cast and follows a new story.

'Sex/Life' -- Netflix

Sex/Life follows Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi), a wife and mother who can't stop fantasizing about her past relationship with her ex, Brad (Adam Demos). This steamy series, based on the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by B.B. Easton, dives into Billie's struggles between her current life and her desire to relive the passionate moments with Brad. The intense drama series premiered in 2021 and ran for two seasons.

'Normal People' -- Hulu

Based on Sally Rooney's novel, Normal People captures the intense, sometimes toxic relationship between students Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal). Following their connection from high school through college, the series examines love, self-worth, depression and growing up. It premiered in 2020 and launched the careers of Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing, Twisters) and Mescal (Gladiator).

'The Affair' -- Paramount+, Hulu

Exploring how one extramarital relationship spirals into a web of lies, The Affair follows Noah Solloway (Dominic West) and Alison Bailey (Ruth Wilson) as they navigate love, betrayal and the impact of their affair. Known for its storytelling from multiple perspectives, the show follows each character's truth, offering a look at the affair's consequences. The series, which premiered on Showtime in 2014, ran for five seasons. It also stars Joshua Jackson and Maura Tierney.