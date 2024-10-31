1 of 6 | Country singer Kelsea Ballerini spoke about her romance with actor Chase Stokes on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Country star Kelsea Ballerini made her first appearance on Jimmy Fallon's couch on The Tonight Show and gave details about her high-profile romance with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. Ballerini said that she was the one who made the first move, sliding into Stokes' DMs a few years after spotting him on an early morning flight in 2021. Although they didn't meet during the flight, she noticed how warmly he treated a fan onboard.

"I heard him be so lovely to her and give her so much time and attention -- and intention -- at 5 a.m." she told Fallon on Wednesday. "And I turned around and looked through the hole in my seat and it was Chase."

The duo have been together for almost two years. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

During her appearance, Ballerini also performed the title track of her new album, Patterns, which recently topped Spotify's Debut Chart. She said she is going to kick off an arena tour in January.

"I'm giddy about it," she said.

Fallon praised her for the milestone, and also mentioned her recent, sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden.

Laughing, she told Fallon, "I mean, I'm so unwell, I really am."

Ballerini said she's been gearing up for a Madison Square Garden debut for years, noting that she had been in the audience herself watching shows by Harry Styles and SZA.

"It's been the craziest week, Jimmy, the craziest week," she said.