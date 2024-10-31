Trending
Oct. 31, 2024 / 4:03 PM

'Squid Game' contestants demand 'one more game' in Season 2 teaser

By Annie Martin

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Squid Game Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the season Thursday featuring Lee Jung-jae.

Squid Game is a South Korean survival thriller about a deadly game where players risk their lives for the chance to win millions.

Season 2 will see Gi-hun (Lee), aka Player 456, return for another round of Squid Game.

"Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser shows Gi-hun try to lead the new contestants, who appear to ignore his advice and demand "one more game."

Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo also return to star, with Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri and Won Ji-an to join the cast.

Squid Game Season 2 premieres Dec. 26 on Netflix.

