Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Love is Blind will return for an eighth season in February.

Hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey shared details about the season during the Season 7 reunion Wednesday.

Season 8 will feature singles from Minneapolis and premiere Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

Three of the contestants -- Alex, Brittany and Joey -- were in the audience Wednesday. Alex explained how he joined the show in part because he finds Minneapolis "a small community."

"It's not like a major city, but it's also not a small town. So you kind of see the same people over and over, and it's a small bar scene," he said. "So yeah, I just never found the right person that clicked for me. But I'm excited to be here!"

Season 1 contestant Jessica Batten encouraged the trio to take advantage of the "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" of being on the show.

Valentine's Day marks the five-year anniversary of Love is Blind, a dating reality show featuring singles who can date but not see each other while sequestered in "pods." The couples only meet face-to-face after getting engaged, and then live together until their wedding day.