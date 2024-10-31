Trending
Oct. 31, 2024

'It: Welcome to Derry' photos introduce 'It' prequel series

By Annie Martin
"It: Welcome to Derry," a horror prequel series to the "It" films, will premiere on HBO and Max in 2025. Photo by Brooke Palmer/HBO
1 of 5 | "It: Welcome to Derry," a horror prequel series to the "It" films, will premiere on HBO and Max in 2025. Photo by Brooke Palmer/HBO

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- HBO is introducing the new show It: Welcome to Derry.

The network shared first-look photos for the upcoming horror series Thursday.

It: Welcome to Derry is a prequel to the films It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019), directed by Andy Muschietti.

The franchise is based on the Stephen King novel It, which features an evil entity that often appears in the form of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The entity terrorizes residents of the fictional town of Derry, Maine.

Welcome to Derry is developed by Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs. Andy Muschietti will direct four episodes of the nine-episode first season.

The series "expands the vision" established by Muschietti in It and It Chapter Two.

Bill Skarsgård returns to play Pennywise. The cast also includes Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe and Rudy Mancuso.

It: Welcome to Derry premieres on HBO and Max in 2025.

