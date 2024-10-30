1 of 3 | Paris Hilton, pictured at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards September 11, will star alongside Nicole Richie for three-part Peacock special. File Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are back for a special on Peacock. Called Paris & Nicole: The Encore, the three-part show premieres over two decades since The Simple Life stars shared the small screen. Advertisement

"Follow the dynamic duo as they try to produce a once-in-a-lifetime operatic performance based on their self-coined phrase, 'Sanasa,'" an official synopsis reads.

The teaser shows the stars sitting in an empty opera house, listening to a singer before Hilton interrupts her.

"Something's not right," Richie says.

"I think it's the words," Hilton replies.

After agreeing, Hilton prompts the singer to "only use the word 'sanasa.'"

Hilton recently released a new album, Infinite Icon, 18 years after Paris, while Richie recently starred in a remake of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead.

The Encore streams on Peacock Dec. 12.

