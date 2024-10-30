CBS, CMT to air star-studded hurricane relief special

1 of 5 | Kelsea Ballerini will take part in "United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- United Way Worldwide and Paramount Global have teamed up on a hurricane relief special that will air on CBS and CMT this week. United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief will air Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and CMT, and will also be available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime. Advertisement

The one-hour special will bring together stars from across music, television and entertainment to raise funds for those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The special, filmed Sunday and Monday in Nashville, supports "hurricane relief and long-term recovery efforts" to "benefit individuals and families" across the southeastern United States.

Music artists Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson, Clay Aiken, Jonathan McReynolds and Tyler Hubbard will perform.

In addition, the Backstreet Boys, Billy Bob Thornton, Billy Burke, Blake Shelton, Cedric the Entertainer, Cody Alan, Jackson Dean, JB Smoove, Kelsea Ballerini, Max Thieriot, Nate Burleson, Stephen Colbert, Taye Diggs, Zac Brown Band will share special messages or make appearances.

Advertisement

"In times of crisis, United Way mobilizes the caring power of communities to help people in need," UWW president and CEO Angela F. Williams said. "United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief is an opportunity to united people to help the individuals and families impacted by the devastating hurricanes. Because united is the way to create long-term and lasting resiliency for individuals, families and communities."