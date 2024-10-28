Advertisement
TV
Oct. 28, 2024 / 11:07 AM

Prince William's efforts to end homelessness subject of Disney+ documentary

By Jessica Inman
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, pictured during the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in 2023, will discuss his initiative to tackle homelessness in an upcoming documentary. Pool Photo by Shannon Stapleton/UPI
1 of 5 | Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, pictured during the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in 2023, will discuss his initiative to tackle homelessness in an upcoming documentary. Pool Photo by Shannon Stapleton/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing a new documentary about Prince William's attempt to banish homelessness from the U.K.

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness lands on the streaming platform Nov. 1, in two segments, and documents the efforts of The Royal Foundation's Homewards -- a program created by the Prince of Wales in 2023.

Advertisement

"I think everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all. I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need, and I see that as part of my role," said Prince Williams in a clip, released by Disney+. "Why else would I be here if I'm not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can? And I like a big challenge. I do like that, but I can't do it on my own."

His initiative will take place over five years, by increasing education around homelessness and offering resources to curb the issue.

Advertisement

"The series goes behind-the-scenes as Prince William launches his new initiative, and grants unique access as he sets to work to combat the crisis," an official synopsis reads. "Viewers will see him draw on the guidance of people who have experienced homelessness across a series of moving encounters, and in candid interviews, the Prince shares the inspiration he has taken from the example of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales."

Prince William visits firefighters, holds Earthshot Prize summit in NYC

Britain's Prince William (L) holds a meeting with Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh (C) and Chief of Department John Hodgens (R) as he visits a FDNY Firehouse in New York City on September 19, 2023. Pool Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Anime 'Tomb Raider' Netflix series to get second season
TV // 2 days ago
Anime 'Tomb Raider' Netflix series to get second season
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix announced that its "Tomb Raider" anime series will get a second season.
Jeremiah Brent officially joins the cast in 'Queer Eye' Season 9
TV // 2 days ago
Jeremiah Brent officially joins the cast in 'Queer Eye' Season 9
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Season 9 of "Queer Eye" premieres Dec. 11, with Jeremiah Brent replacing Bobby Berk.
'Drag Race Down Under': G Flip, Sasha Colby to serve as guest judges
TV // 3 days ago
'Drag Race Down Under': G Flip, Sasha Colby to serve as guest judges
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- This season's guest judges include musical artist G Flip, "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15 winner Sasha Colby, actor-singer Ladyhawke, TV personality Sophie Monk, pop star Peach PRC and and actor Matt Okine.
'Good Omens' to wrap with 90-minute movie
TV // 3 days ago
'Good Omens' to wrap with 90-minute movie
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The fantasy-comedy, "Good Omens," will wrap up with a 90-minute movie instead of a third season as planned.
Michael Fassbender fights enemy agents, ex-girlfriend in 'The Agency'
TV // 3 days ago
Michael Fassbender fights enemy agents, ex-girlfriend in 'The Agency'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Showtime released the trailer for "The Agency" on Thursday. The show premieres Nov. 29 on Paramount+ with Showtime and stars Michael Fassbender as an agent brought back from undercover work.
'Cruel Intentions' reboot series gets trailer, Nov. premiere date
TV // 3 days ago
'Cruel Intentions' reboot series gets trailer, Nov. premiere date
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Cruel Intentions," a new series based on the 1999 film and 18th-century novel "Dangerous Liaisons," is coming to Prime Video.
'Prime Target': Apple TV+ conspiracy thriller gets photos, Jan. premiere date
TV // 4 days ago
'Prime Target': Apple TV+ conspiracy thriller gets photos, Jan. premiere date
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Prime Target," a new series starring "The White Lotus" actor Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Cobra Kai' and Miyagi-Do in over heads against Sekai Taikai competition
TV // 4 days ago
'Cobra Kai' and Miyagi-Do in over heads against Sekai Taikai competition
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 2 on Wednesday. The show returns Nov. 15.
'Canada's Drag Race' introduces the Season 5 queens
TV // 4 days ago
'Canada's Drag Race' introduces the Season 5 queens
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Wow Presents Plus is teasing "Canada's Drag Race" Season 5, which premieres Nov. 21.
Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet star in 'Laid,' a 'twisted romantic comedy'
TV // 4 days ago
Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet star in 'Laid,' a 'twisted romantic comedy'
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing "Laid," a "twisted romantic comedy series," starring Stephanie Hsu and Zosia Mamet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 27: Kelly Osbourne, Simon Le Bon
Famous birthdays for Oct. 27: Kelly Osbourne, Simon Le Bon
Famous birthdays for Oct. 28: Joaquin Phoenix, Caitlyn Jenner
Famous birthdays for Oct. 28: Joaquin Phoenix, Caitlyn Jenner
'Venom: The Last Dance' tops North American box office with $51M
'Venom: The Last Dance' tops North American box office with $51M
'Defying Gravity' special to give behind-the-scenes look at 'Wicked'
'Defying Gravity' special to give behind-the-scenes look at 'Wicked'
Matthew Perry's home sells for $8.6M a year after his death
Matthew Perry's home sells for $8.6M a year after his death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement