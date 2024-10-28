1 of 5 | Coman Domingo stars in upcoming thriller "The Madness." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Colman Domingo portrays a media pundit who finds himself in the heart of a dangerous conspiracy in The Madness. Netflix is teasing the new series, which premieres on the streamer Nov. 28. Advertisement

In a short preview, released Monday, Domingo walks into what appears to be a dark interrogation room. The overhead shot gives the viewers a glimpse of the scene from a security camera point-of-view.

A disembodied voice says, "I'm telling you, it was a setup. Now I'm being questioned. I've got a bullseye on my back..."

You can't escape The Madness. Colman Domingo stars in an all-new action thriller series coming November 28. A media pundit must fight for his innocence and life after stumbling upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. pic.twitter.com/X24sSSdkSL— Netflix (@netflix) October 28, 2024

Domingo's character, Muncie Daniels, happens upon a corpse in the Poconos mountains, and mayhem ensues.

"He finds himself framed for the murder of a notorious white supremacist," a logline reads.

Domingo, 54, said he was excited about the story.

"It was a unique protagonist, one that I had never seen or experienced," he told Netflix's Tudum.

Advertisement

Domingo won an Emmy for "Outstanding Guest Actor" in Euphoria in 2022, and has starred in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Zola and Fear the Walking Dead.

Marsha Stephanie Blake, Gabrielle Graham, John Ortiz, Tasmin Topolski and Thaddeus J. Mixon also star.