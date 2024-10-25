Trending
Oct. 25, 2024 / 2:59 PM

Anime 'Tomb Raider' Netflix series to get second season

By Jessica Inman
Netflix announced another season of the animated "Tomb Raider" series. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix announced that its Tomb Raider anime series will get a second season.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft offers viewers a backstory for the 1996 video game character.

Croft has been portrayed in subsequent movies by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. Hayley Atwell voices the animated character on Netflix.

"When we meet Lara, she's very isolated," says Tasha Huo, the writer and show runner. "As we get into Season 2, we're trying to build Lara's team over the course of the show, so she goes from isolated hero, who only wants to do things on her own -- a lone wolf -- to realizing, 'Actually, I have this really cool team behind me."

Season 2 shows Croft traveling the world trying to obtain African Orisha masks, which seem to posses their own power.

"Lara will officially join forces with the one and only Sam Nishimura for an all-new adventure," a Netflix social media post reads.

Season 1 aired on the streamer Oct. 10. A release date for Season 2 has not yet been set.

