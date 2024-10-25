Jeremiah Brent officially joins the cast in 'Queer Eye' Season 9

1 of 5 | Left to right, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness star in upcoming season of "Queer Eye." Photo courtesy of Bronson Farr/Netflix

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Season 9 of Queer Eye. The new chapter features a new interior design star and is set in a new city, but the heart of the show --"transforming the lives of everyday people from the inside out" -- has not shifted, the streamer says.

Jeremiah Brent is replacing Bobby Berk, who announced his departure in November.

"What we're able to do, how we're able to help people, how we're able to help our heroes, has been such a blessing from God," he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in February.

Brent appears alongside his husband in The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project on HGTV, and has his own design firm and lifestyle brand.

Viva Yass Vegas! Queer Eye returns December 11 with Jeremiah Brent officially joining the Fab 5! pic.twitter.com/YfGzBW6VkA— Netflix (@netflix) October 25, 2024

The upcoming season is also set in a brand new locale.

"Say goodbye to New Orleans!" an official synopsis says. "After two seasons in the Big Easy, Queer Eye is crossing state lines to help a new group of heroes in Las Vegas, including a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence and a dedicated librarian in need of a change."



The other members of the Fab Five include Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Jonathan Van Ness.

The Queer Eye for the Straight Guy reboot will stream Season 9 on Netflix Dec. 11.