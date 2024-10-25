Trending
'Good Omens' to wrap with 90-minute movie

By Karen Butler
1 of 4 | Michael Sheen is returning for a TV movie to end his two-season "Good Omens" series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The fantasy-comedy, Good Omens, will wrap up with a 90-minute movie instead of a third season as planned.

Filming is to begin in early 2025 in Scotland.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant are reprising their roles of angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley in the adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's beloved book.

Pre-production on the final installment was shut down due to numerous sexual abuse allegations made against Gaiman, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Gaiman will not be involved in the filming of the movie that he helped write.

Jon Hamm, Frances McDormand, Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya have also starred in the series.

It is unclear at this point if they will return for the finale.

