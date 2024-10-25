Trending
TV
Oct. 25, 2024 / 8:48 AM

'Drag Race Down Under': G Flip, Sasha Colby to serve as guest judges

By UPI Staff
G Flip (L), pictured with wife, Chrishell Stause at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2023, will be a guest judge on Season 4 of "Drag Race Down Under." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 6 | G Flip (L), pictured with wife, Chrishell Stause at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2023, will be a guest judge on Season 4 of "Drag Race Down Under." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- World of Wonder has announced the special guest lineup for Season 4 of Drag Race Down Under, premiering Nov. 1 on WOW Presents Plus across the U.S., New Zealand and select territories worldwide.

With new host Michelle Visage joining judge Rhys Nicholson, 10 queens from Australia and New Zealand will compete for the title of "Down Under's Next Drag Superstar."

This season's guest judges include musical artist G Flip, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby, actor-singer Ladyhawke, TV personality Sophie Monk, pop star Peach PRC and actor Matt Okine.

"I'm a huge fan of Drag Race, being asked to be a guest judge was such an honor!" said G Flip. "It was hard to be a judge because everyone was so amazing and did such a great job."

For the first time in Drag Race herstory, former Down Under queens will mentor the contestants, with past winners Isis Avis Loren, Spankie Jackzon and Kita Mean, along with veteran queens Kween Kong and Anita Wigl't, guiding the new talent.

