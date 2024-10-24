Trending
TV
Oct. 24, 2024 / 10:53 AM

'Prime Target': Apple TV+ conspiracy thriller gets photos, Jan. premiere date

By Annie Martin
"Prime Target," a new series starring "The White Lotus" actor Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
"Prime Target," a new series starring "The White Lotus" actor Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new series Prime Target.

The streaming service shared first-look photos and a January premiere date for the show Thursday.

Prime Target is a conspiracy thriller created and executive produced by Sherlock and Doctor Who writer Steve Thompson. New Regency and Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions produce for Apple TV+.

Leo Woodall stars as Edward Brooks, a brilliant young math postgraduate on the verge of a major breakthrough.

"If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon, he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it's even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders (Quintessa Swindell), a female NSA agent who's been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians' behavior. Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babett Knudson, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee and Joseph Mydell.

Brady Hood (Top Boy) will executive produce and direct all eight episodes.

Prime Target premieres Jan. 22 on Apple TV+.

Woodall is known for playing Jack in The White Lotus Season 2, while Swindell portrayed Tabitha on Trinkets and Laila in In Treatment Season 4.

