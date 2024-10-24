1 of 5 | "Cruel Intentions," a new series based on the 1999 film and 18th-century novel "Dangerous Liaisons," is coming to Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios/Prime Video

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Amazon is introducing its Cruel Intentions reboot series. Prime Video shared a trailer and November premiere date for the show Thursday. Advertisement

Cruel Intentions reimagines the 1999 film starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair. Both are modern adaptations of the 18th-century novel Dangerous Liaisons.

Amazon's reboot follows "the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington, D.C.-adjacent university, where reputation means everything, fraternities and sororities are the gold standard, and two ruthless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy."

"After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Greek Life system, they'll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation -- even if that means seducing Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. Hearts will be broken, loyalties will be tested, and secrets will be revealed in this modern-day royal court that is Manchester College," an official synopsis reads.

The cast includes Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline, Zac Burgess as Lucien, Savannah Lee Smith as Annie, and Sara Silva as Cece Carroway.

Advertisement

John Harlan Kim, Khobe Clarke, Sean Patrick Thomas and Brooke Lena Johnson also star.

Cruel Intentions is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and Original Film. Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers.

The series will premiere Nov. 21 on Prime Video.