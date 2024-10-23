1 of 7 | Stephanie Hsu and Zosia Mamet star in "Laid." Photo courtesy of Peacock

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing Laid, a "twisted romantic comedy series," starring Everything Everywhere All at Once's Stephanie Hsu and Girls' Zosia Mamet. The eight-episode series revolves around best friends Ruby (Hsu) and AJ (Mamet), who learn that Ruby's previous romantic partners are dying. The duo embarks on a journey to warn everyone involved about their fate. Advertisement

"Dating is already impossible and now people are dying," Ruby says in the preview. "It's like, can you?"

"I cannot," AJ responds.

In addition to Hsu and Mamet, Laid stars Michael Angarano and Tommy Martinez, with guest stars Andre Hyland, Olivia Holt, David Denman, Finneas O'Connell, Chloe Fineman, Ettore "Big E" Ewen and John Early.

"When we started to develop Laid, we were intrigued by the idea of bringing back the old school, traditional romantic comedy... but because we were living in such a dark time ... we felt it needed to have some kind of twist," said creators Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna in a statement. "Sure, it could be optimistic and heartwarming and make you believe in love again, but it should probably also have suspense and death and blood."

They added, "It's truly the love story for our times."

Laid premieres Dec. 19.