Netflix to stream 'Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action' documentary

Netflix will stream a new documentary about "The Jerry Springer Show" in January.

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix will stream a documentary that examines the popularity of "worst TV show of all time" The Jerry Springer Show. Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action is broken into two parts.

"The jaw-dropping series tells the story of the show as it's never been told before, with extraordinary firsthand testimony and revelations from show insiders who lay bare the dark truths behind its entertaining facade," an official synopsis reads.

Former guests and producers offer insight as to the show's destructive impact over its 27 seasons, Netflix says.

Jerry Springer premiered in 1991, and was perhaps best known for the big fights that often erupted during shows.

Springer, who died in 2023, had also served as Cincinnati mayor, and would eventually star in Judge Jerry.

"The Jerry Springer Show never raised my blood pressure because it was obviously a circus," he told Deadline in 2019. "... I knew it would be crazy but I never knew what the subjects were."

"I didn't produce the show and because I'm not an actor, I wanted my responses to be legitimate so we decided early on that I wouldn't know what was going on, I'd just be handed a card with the names of the guests," he added. "That's why every segment, my first question was 'What's going on?'"

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action premieres Jan. 7.