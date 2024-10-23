Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 23, 2024 / 10:26 AM

'Severance': Adam Scott returns to Lumon in Season 2 teaser

By Annie Martin
Adam Scott returns to star in "Severance" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 5 | Adam Scott returns to star in "Severance" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Severance Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Adam Scott.

Advertisement

Severance is a workplace thriller created by Dan Erickson. The show follows Mark (Scott), an employee at Lumon Industries, where workers undergo a "severance" procedure to surgically divide their memories of their work and personal lives.

The teaser features flashbacks to Season 1, in which Mark discovered his late wife is actually alive and working as the wellness counselor Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman) at Lumon.

Mark is seen running through the building's maze-like halls before arriving at his old office, where he is met by Lumon manager Milchick (Tramell Tillman) and three new employees.

In Season 2, "Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe," an official synopsis reads.

Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette also star.

Advertisement

Severance is executive produced by Ben Stiller, who directs five episodes in the new season.

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes and premiere Jan. 17 on Apple TV+.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan to start couples 'Beef' in Season 2
TV // 19 hours ago
Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan to start couples 'Beef' in Season 2
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the cast for "Beef" Season 2: Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan play a married couple who beef in front of his employees, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny.
'Matlock': CBS renews Kathy Bates reboot for Season 2
TV // 19 hours ago
'Matlock': CBS renews Kathy Bates reboot for Season 2
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- "Matlock," a legal drama starring Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall and Jason Ritter, will return for a second season on CBS.
'Bad Sisters': Garvey sisters try to keep their secret in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Bad Sisters': Garvey sisters try to keep their secret in Season 2 trailer
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- "Bad Sisters," a comedy-drama series starring Sharon Horgan, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
Kevin Costner prominently featured in 'Yellowstone' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Kevin Costner prominently featured in 'Yellowstone' trailer
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Kevin Costner is prominently featured in the trailer Paramount released Tuesday for Season 5B of its contemporary western "Yellowstone."
Mike Flanagan to adapt Stephen King's 'Carrie' as new series
TV // 1 day ago
Mike Flanagan to adapt Stephen King's 'Carrie' as new series
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "The Haunting of Hill House" creator Mike Flanagan will adapt Stephen King's "Carrie" as a new series at Amazon.
'Drag Race' expands to South Africa
TV // 1 day ago
'Drag Race' expands to South Africa
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Wow Presents Plus announced that "Drag Race" is expanding to South Africa.
Harvey Guillen: Guillermo finally sets boundaries in 'What We Do in the Shadows'
TV // 1 day ago
Harvey Guillen: Guillermo finally sets boundaries in 'What We Do in the Shadows'
NEW YORK, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Harvey Guillen says his human character, Guillermo, is in a healthy place and finally trying to set boundaries with his vampire friends in the sixth and final season of "What We Do in the Shadows."
'Goosebumps: The Vanishing': David Schwimmer's arm overtaken by parasite
TV // 2 days ago
'Goosebumps: The Vanishing': David Schwimmer's arm overtaken by parasite
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- In "Goosebumps: The Vanishing," David Schwimmer sees his arm get overtaken by a parasite.
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
TV // 2 days ago
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Damon Wayans Sr., Damon Wayans Jr., Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson discuss their new comedy "Poppa's House," premiering Monday on CBS, and how Wayans Sr.'s other son inspired the role Wayans Jr. plays.
Michael Emerson to join wife Carrie Preston on 'Elsbeth'
TV // 2 days ago
Michael Emerson to join wife Carrie Preston on 'Elsbeth'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Evil," "Person of Interest" and "Lost" alum Michael Emerson is set to join his real-life wife Carrie Preston on "Elsbeth."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: 21 Savage, Bob Odenkirk
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: 21 Savage, Bob Odenkirk
'Bad Sisters': Garvey sisters try to keep their secret in Season 2 trailer
'Bad Sisters': Garvey sisters try to keep their secret in Season 2 trailer
Kevin Costner prominently featured in 'Yellowstone' trailer
Kevin Costner prominently featured in 'Yellowstone' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement