'Matlock': CBS renews Kathy Bates reboot for Season 2

1 of 5 | Kathy Bates stars in "Matlock," a reboot of the Andy Griffith legal drama of the same name. Photo courtesy of CBS

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Matlock will return for a second season on CBS. The network announced in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the series for Season 2. Advertisement

Matlock is a reboot of the 1986-1995 series of the same name starring Andy Griffith. The show reimagines Griffith's Ben Matlock as Matty Matlock (Kathy Bates), a new associate at a prestigious New York law firm.

The character "uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases all while investigating a deeply personal secret of her own," an official synopsis reads.

Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis also star.

"This reconceived Matlock was devised by Jennie Snyder Urman with a brilliant surprise plot twist, and we knew we had something very special the moment we saw the first episode brought to life by the incredibly talented Kathy Bates," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said. "The audience reception and critical acclaim for it has been overwhelming. We can't wait to get started on a second season."

Matlock debuted Sept. 22 on CBS and airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. The show is also available to stream on Paramount+.

Advertisement

Bates, Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen and Cat Coiro serve as executive producers.