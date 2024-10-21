Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 21, 2024 / 10:15 AM

'Goosebumps: The Vanishing': David Schwimmer's arm overtaken by parasite

By Jessica Inman
David Schwimmer, pictured at the film premiere of "Trust" in 2011, portrays Anthony Brewer in "Goosebumps: The Vanishing." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | David Schwimmer, pictured at the film premiere of "Trust" in 2011, portrays Anthony Brewer in "Goosebumps: The Vanishing." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing Season 2 of the anthology thriller Goosebumps: The Vanishing.

David Schwimmer portrays Anthony Brewer, a divorcé and a "former botany professor who has immersed himself in science and mystery."

Advertisement

The young-adult drama begins when his twins visit him in Brooklyn for the summer.

Jayden Bartels portrays his daughter, Cece, while Sam McCarthy portrays Devin.

"A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery," an official synopsis reads. "As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends... find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."

Anthony Brewer's brother was one of the kids that disappeared.

In the trailer, Brewer is handed an envelope.

"What is that?" Devin asks as Brewer walks across the living room.

"My brother's clothes from the night he died," Brewer responds.

The preview shows Brewer's arm become overtaken by a parasite of some kind.

The series also stars Ana Ortiz, Elijah M. Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, Francesca Noel and Stony Blyden.

Advertisement

The second chapter of the R.L. Stine-inspired series will premiere on Disney+ Jan. 10.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
TV // 2 hours ago
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Damon Wayans Sr., Damon Wayans Jr., Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson discuss their new comedy "Poppa's House," premiering Monday on CBS, and how Wayans Sr.'s other son inspired the role Wayans Jr. plays.
Michael Emerson to join wife Carrie Preston on 'Elsbeth'
TV // 2 hours ago
Michael Emerson to join wife Carrie Preston on 'Elsbeth'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Evil," "Person of Interest" and "Lost" alum Michael Emerson is set to join his real-life wife Carrie Preston on "Elsbeth."
'Daredevil: Born Again' to premiere March 4 on Disney+
TV // 17 hours ago
'Daredevil: Born Again' to premiere March 4 on Disney+
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- 'Daredevil: Born Again" is set to premiere March 4 on Disney+
Negan carries barbed-wire covered bat again in 'Dead City' S2 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Negan carries barbed-wire covered bat again in 'Dead City' S2 teaser
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character Negan is seen wearing a black leather jacket and banging a barbed-wire covered baseball bat on the altar of a church in the latest teaser for "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Season 2.
Aldis Hodge gets confession as Alex 'Cross'
TV // 2 days ago
Aldis Hodge gets confession as Alex 'Cross'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video released the first clip from its Alex Cross series at New York Comic-Con on Friday. "Cross" premieres Nov. 14.
Claire gets bad news about Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 7, Part 2
TV // 2 days ago
Claire gets bad news about Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 7, Part 2
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Starz released a trailer for the "heart-stopping" second half of "Outlander" Season 7.
Jane Fonda to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award
TV // 3 days ago
Jane Fonda to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Jane Fonda is set to receive the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award at a ceremony to air on Netflix on Feb. 23.
Apple TV+ orders Season 3 of 'Shrinking'
TV // 3 days ago
Apple TV+ orders Season 3 of 'Shrinking'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has ordered a third season of its therapy-themed comedy, "Shrinking."
Bruce Campbell: 'Hysteria!' hero is no cliche cop
TV // 3 days ago
Bruce Campbell: 'Hysteria!' hero is no cliche cop
NEW YORK, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Evil Dead" legend Bruce Campbell told UPI he was excited to play a good cop who truly cares about his neighbors in Peacock's new horror dramedy, "Hysteria!"
'Dune: Prophecy' trailer: Travis Fimmel seeks to destroy secretive sisterhood
TV // 3 days ago
'Dune: Prophecy' trailer: Travis Fimmel seeks to destroy secretive sisterhood
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Dune: Prophecy," a new sci-fi series starring Emily Watson, Olivia Williams and Travis Fimmel, is coming to HBO and Max.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 20: Kamala Harris, Viggo Mortensen
Famous birthdays for Oct. 20: Kamala Harris, Viggo Mortensen
Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott
Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Emily Bett Rickards learned to wrestle for Mildred Burke biopic
Emily Bett Rickards learned to wrestle for Mildred Burke biopic
Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with baby No. 2
Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with baby No. 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement