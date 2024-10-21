1 of 3 | David Schwimmer, pictured at the film premiere of "Trust" in 2011, portrays Anthony Brewer in "Goosebumps: The Vanishing." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing Season 2 of the anthology thriller Goosebumps: The Vanishing. David Schwimmer portrays Anthony Brewer, a divorcé and a "former botany professor who has immersed himself in science and mystery." Advertisement

The young-adult drama begins when his twins visit him in Brooklyn for the summer.

Jayden Bartels portrays his daughter, Cece, while Sam McCarthy portrays Devin.

"A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery," an official synopsis reads. "As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends... find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."

Anthony Brewer's brother was one of the kids that disappeared.

In the trailer, Brewer is handed an envelope.

"What is that?" Devin asks as Brewer walks across the living room.

"My brother's clothes from the night he died," Brewer responds.

The preview shows Brewer's arm become overtaken by a parasite of some kind.

The series also stars Ana Ortiz, Elijah M. Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, Francesca Noel and Stony Blyden.

The second chapter of the R.L. Stine-inspired series will premiere on Disney+ Jan. 10.