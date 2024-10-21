Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 21, 2024 / 2:32 PM

Mike Flanagan to adapt Stephen King's 'Carrie' as new series

By Annie Martin
"The Haunting of Hill House" creator Mike Flanagan will adapt Stephen King's "Carrie" as a new series at Amazon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"The Haunting of Hill House" creator Mike Flanagan will adapt Stephen King's "Carrie" as a new series at Amazon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Writer, director and producer Mike Flanagan will adapt Stephen King's horror novel Carrie as a new series.

Deadline reported Monday that Flanagan will serve as as showrunner on an eight-episode series at Amazon MGM Studios.

Advertisement

Variety said Flanagan will also serve as writer and executive producer. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

Flanagan previously wrote and directed a 2019 film adaptation of King's novel Doctor Sleep, and is known for creating the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.

The Carrie series is described as a "bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father's sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers."

Trevor Macy will also serve as an executive producer, with Melinda Nishioka to oversee the project.

King's novel was previously adapted as a 1976 film directed by Brian De Palma and starring Sissy Spacek, John Travolta and Piper Laurie.

Advertisement

Flanagan also wrote and directed a film adaptation of King's novella The Life of Chuck, which has yet to receive a release date. The movie stars Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan and Mark Hamill.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Drag Race' expands to South Africa
TV // 52 minutes ago
'Drag Race' expands to South Africa
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Wow Presents Plus announced that "Drag Race" is expanding to South Africa.
Harvey Guillen: Guillermo finally sets boundaries in 'What We Do in the Shadows'
TV // 1 hour ago
Harvey Guillen: Guillermo finally sets boundaries in 'What We Do in the Shadows'
NEW YORK, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Harvey Guillen says his human character, Guillermo, is in a healthy place and finally trying to set boundaries with his vampire friends in the sixth and final season of "What We Do in the Shadows."
'Goosebumps: The Vanishing': David Schwimmer's arm overtaken by parasite
TV // 4 hours ago
'Goosebumps: The Vanishing': David Schwimmer's arm overtaken by parasite
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- In "Goosebumps: The Vanishing," David Schwimmer sees his arm get overtaken by a parasite.
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
TV // 6 hours ago
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Damon Wayans Sr., Damon Wayans Jr., Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson discuss their new comedy "Poppa's House," premiering Monday on CBS, and how Wayans Sr.'s other son inspired the role Wayans Jr. plays.
Michael Emerson to join wife Carrie Preston on 'Elsbeth'
TV // 7 hours ago
Michael Emerson to join wife Carrie Preston on 'Elsbeth'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Evil," "Person of Interest" and "Lost" alum Michael Emerson is set to join his real-life wife Carrie Preston on "Elsbeth."
'Daredevil: Born Again' to premiere March 4 on Disney+
TV // 22 hours ago
'Daredevil: Born Again' to premiere March 4 on Disney+
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- 'Daredevil: Born Again" is set to premiere March 4 on Disney+
Negan carries barbed-wire covered bat again in 'Dead City' S2 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Negan carries barbed-wire covered bat again in 'Dead City' S2 teaser
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character Negan is seen wearing a black leather jacket and banging a barbed-wire covered baseball bat on the altar of a church in the latest teaser for "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Season 2.
Aldis Hodge gets confession as Alex 'Cross'
TV // 2 days ago
Aldis Hodge gets confession as Alex 'Cross'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Prime Video released the first clip from its Alex Cross series at New York Comic-Con on Friday. "Cross" premieres Nov. 14.
Claire gets bad news about Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 7, Part 2
TV // 3 days ago
Claire gets bad news about Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 7, Part 2
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Starz released a trailer for the "heart-stopping" second half of "Outlander" Season 7.
Jane Fonda to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award
TV // 3 days ago
Jane Fonda to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Jane Fonda is set to receive the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award at a ceremony to air on Netflix on Feb. 23.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott
Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
Michael Emerson to join wife Carrie Preston on 'Elsbeth'
Michael Emerson to join wife Carrie Preston on 'Elsbeth'
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with baby No. 2
Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with baby No. 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement