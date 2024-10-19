Advertisement
Negan carries barbed-wire covered bat again in 'Dead City' S2 teaser

By Karen Butler
Left to right, "Walking Dead" collaborators Dan McDermott, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Kristin Dolan, Norman Reedus, Kim Kelleher and Andrew Lincoln arrive on the red carpet at the AMC Networks' 2023 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Left to right, "Walking Dead" collaborators Dan McDermott, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Kristin Dolan, Norman Reedus, Kim Kelleher and Andrew Lincoln arrive on the red carpet at the AMC Networks' 2023 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character Negan is seen wearing a black leather jacket and banging a barbed-wire covered baseball bat on the altar of a church in the latest teaser for The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2.

The 30-second clip for the zombie-apocalypse drama debuted at New York Comic Con Friday before it was released online.

Negan's attire and demeanor are significant because they appear to be a return to form for the character introduced as the villain who savagely beat beloved hero Glenn (Steve Yeung) to death.

Negan has spent the last few years trying to redeem himself, even teaming up with Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Glenn's widow, when she needed help in Dead City Season 1.

But Friday's preview shows Maggie seemingly shocked to see Negan acting the way he did when they first met.

The clip also shows electricity lighting up a ruined Manhattan, the setting for the show.

Most of the world has been without power since civilization fell more than a decade ago.

Season 2 is set to premiere on AMC in 2025.

