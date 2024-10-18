Trending
Oct. 18, 2024 / 12:49 PM

Claire gets bad news about Jamie in 'Outlander' Season 7, Part 2

By Jessica Inman
Caitriona Balfe, pictured at the "Belfast" premiere in 2021, portrays Claire in the "Outlander" romance series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Caitriona Balfe, pictured at the "Belfast" premiere in 2021, portrays Claire in the "Outlander" romance series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Starz is previewing the "heart-stopping" second half of Outlander Season 7.

In the trailer released Thursday, Jamie (Sam Heughan) says, "We've got our wish. We're going home. To Scotland."

However, after Claire (Caitríona Balfe) is called away, she receives "some bad news" about Jamie.

"I would feel it in my heart if his had stopped," she says in the preview. "Mine would stop, too."

Season 7 is the penultimate chapter in the romantic drama inspired by the Diana Gabaldon book series.

In addition to Balfe and Heughan, Sophie Skelton (Brianna), Richard Rankin (Roger), David Berry (Lord John Grey), John Bell (Young Ian), Charles Vandervaart (William Ransom), Izzy Meikle-Small (Rachel) and Joey Phillips (Denzell) also star.

"In order to protect what they've built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War," an official Season 7 synopsis reads. "...As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart."

Season 7, Part 2 premieres Nov. 22 on Starz.

